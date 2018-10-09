German Women to Debut at 2018 Euro Cup 9's

Euro Cup 2018 – German girls ready for tournament debut

Fresh from a highly competitive AFLG season, the vast progression of the game in Germany will be on show in Cork this October as the German Eagles women make their maiden voyage to a Euro Cup competition, heading to Ireland alongside their 2017 bronze-medal winning male counterparts.

Leading the side as the inaugural female skipper, Ioanna Kopasaki, who says that the lack of experience is going to be no barrier to her side’s performance, and if anything, can allow the Eagles to be at their best without any burden of expectations.

“Although we are the least experienced team in the competition, every single player is highly motivated and committed to the game, Kopasaki said.

“In contrast to all the other competing teams we don’t have to meet any expectations, so there is no pressure weighing us down before and during the games.



Women’s footy is booming in Germany, with the AFLG Women’s competition launching in 2019

“Even if initially something doesn’t go as well as planned, we won’t be discouraged or put our heads down… we will pick ourselves and our teammates up, learn from it, and come back stronger than before.”

Riding the wave of momentum that surrounds football in Germany, Kopasaki says she hopes to build a national team environment that can be used to further promote the game to women, with the AFLG women’s competition set to launch in 2019.

“Having witnessed the passion, commitment and open mindset that the German players bring to the ground, I am honestly proud, thankful and most of all excited to be the captain of such an amazing team,” she said.

“Our goal is to achieve the best possible experience for every player and the team as a whole and to grow as a team and develop a great team spirit and culture that will hopefully inspire more women in Germany to start playing footy. And of course, to win our first international match.

“Personally, I want to play the best footy I can and lead by example. After all, actions prove who you are, words just prove who you want to be.”

