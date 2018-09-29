2018 AFL Grand Final - International Broadcast Schedule

2018 AFL Grand Final day is here. The Grand Final kicks off today at 2.30pm Melbourne time with the West Coast Ealges taking on Collingwood at the MCG.

The full broadcast schedule for the day including Match Day, the Pre-match entertainment and post match Highlights show can be seen below. Note what is shown in each region varies.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).

You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL promo shot on the left to register and by then paying the subscription fee.

Right now Watch AFL is offering The Finals Series Pass providing instant access and goes through to the 30th November 2018. This includes the Grand Final..

This pass includes all AFL Premiership season matches live and on replay, the Finals Series plus access to FOX FOOTY content.

All times subject to change - please check with your local guides