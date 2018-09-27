Asian Champs Heading To Kuala Lumpar Thursday, September 27 2018 @ 06:13 pm ACST Contributed by:

Kuala Lumpar is preparing for the upcoming AFL Iflix Asian Championships on Saturday 13th October. With the release of the draw this week, large scale of the event becomes clearer. Teams from across the length and breadth of Asia will be there, and training for the travelling squads is in full flight.



According to the event hosts, “the Malaysian Warriors Australian Rules Football Club warmly welcome competing teams, family, friends and spectators to the 19th AFL Asian Championships, Kuala Lumpur! This year’s event is set to be the largest Asian Championships in the history of the tournament with a record 22 teams registered to participate including the inaugural AFLW Championships.”



“As Australian Rules football continues to grow across the region we’re excited to be hosting this year’s Championships and look forward to a huge weekend of Aussie Rules at its Asian finest.”

The draw (below) features two divisions for men’s competition as well as the inaugural women’s division.



The featured teams in Division 1 are the host team, the Malaysian Warriors, Indonesia Garudas, Hong Kong Dragons, Singapore Wombats and Philippines Eagles. Sharing Oval 1 will be the women’s teams in their own round robin fixture. The women’s teams are the Malaysian Warriors, Vietnam Swans, Cambodian Eagles and Hong Kong Dragons.



The Division 2 teams are divided across four pools. Pool A includes Hong Kong Dragons (B team), Thailand Tigers and Laos Elephants. Pool B is Macau Lightning, Vietnam Swans and Malaysian Warriors (B). Pool C is home to the Myanmar Fighting Cocks, Indonesia Garudas (B) and a team from Papua New Guinea. Pool D will feature Cambodian Tigers, China Reds and Singapore Wombats (B).



It promises to be a wonderful event that is capitalising on the continued growth of the game across Asia – in both men and women’s competition. AFL Asia will be providing updates on the event in the lead-up to the tournament.



The picture below shows the full draw for all divisions.



