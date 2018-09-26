Solna Axemen Take SAFF Title In Sweden Wednesday, September 26 2018 @ 10:45 pm ACST Contributed by:

The Solna Axemen have made amends for last season’s grand final defeat by taking out the 2018 SAFF (Stockholm Australian Football federation) premiership last weekend. In a great day for the club, the Axemen defeated the Norrtälje Dockers by 33 points in a comprehensive victory.



In a landmark day for the club, the pain of last year’s grand final defeat to the Södermalm Blues was erased. Whatever pledges were made in the darker hours of 2017, were kept by a team with a mission. The final score on the day saw the Solna Axemen 10 7 67 defeat the Norrtälje Dockers 5 4 34.



It was the seventh SAFF Premiership flag for the Solna Axemen since their inception in 2006, enhancing their status as the most successful SAFF club since competition started in 2004. It was also the first flag for the Solna team since 2014.

The Norrtälje Dockers finished the home and away season two wins clear of the Axemen on top of the ladder. To add to the aura of favouritism, the Dockers and Axemen met three time throughout the season with the Dockers winning two of those matches. However, as stated by the Axemen, they never saw their premiership winning team as underdogs. To them, the result was no upset, but a reward for another tough season where the spoils of victory go to the team that outlasts all others – which is exactly how the results ultimately panned out.



With the season now done, the Axemen can revel in the delights of premiership victory. The Dockers, Blues and Swans will use the off-season to rebuild and mount their challenges for the 2019 season. Prior to that, however, some payers from these teams will represent the nation at the Euro Cup in Cork playing for the Swedish Elks national team.





