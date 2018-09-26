Land Of The Giants Wednesday, September 26 2018 @ 09:37 pm ACST Contributed by:



After last weekend’s DAFL Grand Final, the Copenhagen Giants are the toast of Denmark. They are truly the giants of Denmark after downing perennial Danish powerhouse, the Farum Cats to take their second DAFL Premiership.



On a wet and windy afternoon, the day actually favoured the Cats early. Using whatever climatic advantage available, the Cats kicked three first quarter goals to open up a handy 21-point lead. They kept the Giants goalless for the quarter, and would have felt very pleased with their efforts to set up a premiership.



However, that was as far as the Cat charge went. By half time, the Giants had trampled all over that lead, lifting their own intensity and capitalising on whatever conditions that would help to slam home five goals for the quarter and lead by five points. Not a premiership-winning lead, but a quarter that defined the determination of the Giants.



The third quarter was a war of attrition with a single goal kicked for the quarter. Significantly, it was the Giants kicking the goal to blow their lead out to ten points at the final change. It would mean the Cats had to kick two or more goals more that the Giants in a low-scoring match – a huge ask.



The final quarter was tight, with both teams kicking two goals, but the Cats just couldn’t break down the Giants’ defences to close the gap. In the end, the Giants held on for a well-deserved premiership win by nine points.



When the Giants won their first flag back in 2015, coming from fourth place to upset the flag favourites the Copenhagen Barracudas in a semi-final and then the Aalborg Kangaroos in the final, there was an element of luck. However, here was nothing lucky about the Giants in 2018, finishing second behind the Cats after the home and away season before grinding through the finals to be Denmark’s champions.



Scores:

Quarter-Time – Giants 0 1 1 v Cats 3 4 22

Half-Time – Giants 5 3 33 v Cats 4 4 28

Three-Quarter Time – Giants 6 5 41 v Cats 4 7 31

FINAL SCORE – Copenhagen Giants 8 6 54 d Farum Cats 6 9 45



Goalkickers:

Copenhagen Giants: Pàll Finnsson 2, Poul Johnstone 2, Mickey Nielsen 1, Chris Campion 1, Nathan Campion 1, Mathias Biron 1

Farum Cats: Mikkel Norlander 2, Mikkel Kjøge 1, Gustav Petersen 1, William Andersen 1, Jakob Overgaard 1

