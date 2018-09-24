“International” Brownlow A Three-Way Tie Monday, September 24 2018 @ 11:57 pm ACST Contributed by:

Over the years, players from international or multicultural by birth backgrounds have polled well on Brownlow Medal night. Jim Stynes won the Brownlow Medal in 1991 and remains the most successful international player. However, other players to have polled well over the years include Pearce Hanley (Brisbane & Gold Coast) and Tadgh Kennelly (Sydney) among others.



Tonight at the Brownlow Medal count, Mason Cox (Collingwood), Jason Johannisen (Western Bulldogs) an Aliir Aliir (Sydney Swans) each polled three votes. If an award were given, Mason Cox would not win as he incurred a suspension during the season. If an award were based on the most three votes (as the Brownlow once was) then Johannisen would win as his votes came from one best on ground performance.

The big American, Mason Cox, polled his votes as best afield in Collingwood’s Round 12 match against Melbourne. Switching from soccer to Australian Rules football and a native of Texas, Cox turned in an eye-catching display, snaring 16 possessions, eight marks, nine hitouts and kicked five goals in the Magpies 42-point victory.



Jason Johannisen earned his votes for his best on ground effort for the Western Bulldogs against St Kilda. Playing the ideal rebound role off half-back and through the middle, Johannisen had 24 possessions and six marks as he helped set up a 35-point victory for the Bulldogs. Johanissen was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and came to Australia when he was eight years old.



Aliir Aliir polled his votes in two matches for the Swans. His effort against Essendon in Round 21 to take nine intercept marks earned two votes. He also gained a vote in Sydney’s Round 21 match against Melbourne, taking ten intercept marks. Aliir Aliir came to Australia as a seven-year old and did not play Australian Rules football until he was 14. He was born in Kenya to South Sudanese parents.



Hawthorn’s Tom Mitchell won tonight’s Brownlow Medal with 28 votes ahead of Collingwood’s Steele Sidebottom in second place on 24 votes. Melbourne Demons midfielder, Angus Brayshaw, came third on 21 votes.

