In Brief – France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland Sunday, September 23 2018 @ 09:37 pm ACST Contributed by:

In a weekend of major finals and tournaments across Europe, the following article give a brief look at results from the Coupe De France (French Cup), the Grand Final of the Kenguru Cup in Norway and premierships decide in Sweden, Denmark and Finland.



FRANCE – The ALFA Lions have already started to atone for a disappointing 2017/18 season by taking this season’s Coupe De France. Hosted by the Bordeaux Bombers, the event kicks off the CNFA season. This year, the Lions and Paris Cockerels made their way through the preliminary round robin matches in their respective pools. In the end The ALFA Lions defeated the Paris Cockerels 48 to 26. In the women’s match, it was the Paris Cockerelles defeating hosts the Bordeaux Bombers 54 to 39. The result sees the Lions qualify for the Champions League in Amsterdam next year.



NORWAY – The Kenguru Cup, played over six rounds across the season between the Oslo Crows and Ås Battlers was completed on the weekend with the Grand Final. The final results saw the Crows victorious over the Battlers at Voldsløkka Idrettspark. The final score saw the Oslo Crows 9 7 61 too good for the Ås Battlers 2 7 19 to be Norwegian champions for 2018.



SWEDEN – In something of an upset result to many, the Solna Axemen have exorcised the demons of their Grand Final loss in 2017 to defeat the Norrtälje Dockers and win the 2018 SAFF (Stockholm Australian Football Federation) premiership. The Dockers had been favourites to win, but the Axemen found that extra spur on the day. A full article with scores will follow later.



DENMARK – The Copenhagen Giants have won their second DAFL premiership after downing the Farum Cats in Lyngholmskolen to take the 2018 title. The Cats had a big first quarter, but by half-time the Giants had grabbed the lead and held it to the end to record a nine point win. Final scores saw he Copenhagen Giants 8 6 54 defeat the Farum Cats 6 9 45. A full storyon the match will follo shortly.



FINLAND – The Helsinki Heatseekers have won their fourth consecutive FAFL premiership. This time they took the honours against a gallant Waasa Wombats team. In the end, the Heatseekers proved far too good, running out convincing 87-point victors. The final scores saw the Helsinki Heatseekers 109 defeat the Waasa Wombats 22.

