Wombats Looking To Beat The Heat Thursday, September 20 2018 @ 10:04 pm ACST



The Finland AFL (FAFL) 2018 season will come to a close this weekend when the Helsinki Heatseekers meet the Waasa Wombats in the Grand Final. After the final round of the FAFL season in Waasa late last month, the Heatseekers finished in first place, two games clear of the Wombats in second. The results qualified both for the Grand Final.



The match will be played at the Talin Jalkapallohalli Sporting Fields in Purotie, Helsinki, this Saturday 22nd September.



The home and away season ended in Waasa with the Helsinki Heatseekers winning both of their matches against both the Wombats and Turku Dockers to finish in top spot with five wins for the season. The Wombats secured another win against the Dockers to have three wins for the season and the Dockers were third overall with just the one win.



The minor premiership for the Heatseekers continues their era of dominance. They have won three consecutive flags since 2015 and are now in the box seat to make that four flags in a row. However, they face last year’s runners-up in the Waasa Wombats. The Wombats will be spurred by the defeat last season.



The Wombats also know that the Heatseekers can be beaten after they were defeated once this season, but that was to the Turku Dockers in a surprise result that may yet hold the key for a Wombat victory. As stated famously by legendary Brisbane Lions coach, Leigh Matthews, ahead of their 2001 Grand Final against the Essendon Bombers, “if it bleeds you can kill it”.



The Wombats and Dockers have witnessed Heatseeker blood drawn in 2018. The only question would be whether that bleeding was enough for the Wombats to go in for the kill. All questions will be answered on Saturday afternoon in Helsinki.



