AFL 2018 Finals Week 3 - International Broadcast Schedule

Week three of the 2018 AFL Finals series kicks off Friday night Melbourne time with Richmond hosting co-tenant Collingwood in the First Preliminary Final at the MCG.

The full broadcast schedule for this weekend can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).

You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL promo shot on the left to register and by then paying the subscription fee.

Right now Watch AFL is offering The Finals Series Pass providing instant access and goes through to the 30th November 2018. This includes the Grand Final..

This pass includes all AFL Premiership season matches live and on replay, the Finals Series plus access to FOX FOOTY content.

All times subject to change - please check with your local guides