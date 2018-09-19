Copenhagen Giants To Meet Farum Cats in DAFL Decider Wednesday, September 19 2018 @ 10:15 pm ACST Contributed by:



This weekend will see the 2018 DAFL Grand Final decided with the Copenhagen Giants up against the Farum Cats. Both teams will be driven to take the title. Last year, the Cats went down to the Barracudas in the Grand Final and will be keen to atone this year. The Giants last won the title in 2015 (their maiden title) and will be desperate for another.



The Farum Cats met last year’s fellow grand finalists, the Copenhagen Barracudas, in their semi-final. The two teams have contested the past two DAFL deciders, but it wasn’t to be this year. Instead, the Cats got away to a strong start, leading by 16 points at the first break and keeping the Barracudas scoreless. From there, the Cats just kept pulling away, leading by 35 points at half time and 55 points at the final change.



In the end, the Farum Cats were too strong, winning 12 18 90 to the Barracudas 3 4 22.



The other semi-final was a much tighter affair. The Port Malmö Maulers got away to a strong start to lead the Copenhagen Giants by five points at the first break. Kicking to the scoring end, the Giants clawed back and led the match narrowly by half time – just three points separated the teams.



The Maulers got the advantage of the scoring end in the third quarter and were again in front in a thriller by the final change. The Giants were kicking themselves out of the game and trailed by a goal. However, a solid final quarter saw the Giants hang on against the Maulers by just eight points and book their Grand Final berth.



Final scores saw the Copenhagen Giants 7 16 58 down the Port Malmö Maulers 7 8 50.



Throughout the home and away season, honours were shared. The Cats won in Round 9 by five goals. The rematch in Round 14 saw the Giants win by just three points. The two sides finished first and second on the ladder, with the Cats a game ahead. Realistically, little separates them. If anything is a clue, the Giants may have had the better preparation with a tougher semi-final, but nothing is guaranteed.



Therefore, it will come down to the best team on the day to take out the DAFL 2018 Premiership. It is sure to be a fascinating result no matter what happens.

