Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 31-Aug


Sunday 26-Aug


Friday 24-Aug


Thursday 23-Aug


Wednesday 22-Aug


Monday 20-Aug


Sunday 19-Aug


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, September 19 2018 @ 01:53 am ACST

Shanghai Tigers Retain China Cup

Monday, September 17 2018 @ 07:13 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 226



Ask any red-blooded footy follower in either Shanghai or Beijing what is the biggest match in China, they will most likely NOT mention the AFL clashes between the Gold Coast Suns and Port Adelaide. The Holy Grail in China is still the historic China Cup. For years, the Shanghai Tigers and the Beijing Bombers have contested the cup for the bragging rights as the best Australian Rules football team in China.

Last weekend, the latest instalment of the China Cup was played in Beijing. Once again it was the Shanghai Tigers victorious over the Beijing Bombers, holding on in a tight match to win the battle by just two goals. The finalscores saw the Tigers 10 12 72 down the Bombers 9 6 60. The victory ensures that the China Cup remains in Shanghai until 2019 when the two clubs lock horns again.


Of particular interest in these clashes is the involvement of Chinese nationals in he teams. Those numbers are low – the teams are still heavily the domain of the ex-pat Aussies that put the clubs together. However, over time, provided the AFL still makes games in China a priority in their longer-term strategic Asian planning, those numbers could slowly grow as more Chinese people become familiar with the game and want to give it a go.

That may be a long way down the track, and the AFL is still negotiating with teams that are prepared to play in China with the Gold Coast Suns expressing that they are no ken on returning. But it is a slow burn and there will be teams returning in 2019.

Just at the moment, however, the Shanghai Tigers are the toast of China as they revel in retaining the China Cup after their victory in 2017 also. Now the Bombers will be plotting a Tiger demise for 2019.





Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Shanghai Tigers Retain China Cup | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 28

What's New

Stories

5 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.21 seconds 