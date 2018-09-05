Rowe Picks The Pies - AFLW Wednesday, September 05 2018 @ 06:04 pm ACST Contributed by:

AFLW MEDIA RELEASE

Irish Gaelic footballer Sarah Rowe will add another string to her bow as a rookie for Collingwood’s AFLW team in 2019.



Rowe is a star forward for Mayo in the Ladies Gaelic Football Association in Ireland and will take part in the AFL Women’s competition during the break between seasons.



The 23-year-old from Ballina Mayo said she was excited to move across the globe and get prepared to take on the foreign sport.



“I know I’m up for a big challenge taking on a new sport on the other side of the world, but that’s what makes it so exciting,” Rowe said.



“Having visited Australia earlier this year I was able to meet the coach and players at Collingwood, which made the decision a lot easier. I was welcomed in to the club from the beginning and everyone was so generous to share their time and knowledge.”

At 169cm, Rowe has seen success in both football and soccer in Ireland but admits that transitioning into Australian rules football will be another challenge.



“I watched Australian football and, like any new sport, I know the game will have different demands on my body.



“I hope that kicking the football will be something that comes naturally although learning to tackle will be new to me as there’s much less contact in Gaelic football.”



Rowe’s signature was sought by clubs across the league during her visit to Australia in May and Collingwood Performance and Strategy Manager Marcus Wagner said he was pleased with her decision to join the Magpies.



“When Sarah visited the club earlier in the year we were very impressed with her professionalism and drive for success,” Wagner said.



“During her visit she was able to work with our coach Wayne Siekman and connect with some of the playing group. We think it’s a great endorsement of our program that she chose to join us and we look forward to getting her back at the club later this year.”



Rowe is currently overseas recovering from shoulder surgery and will relocate to Melbourne ahead of the AFLW pre-season later this year.



Collingwood’s AFLW List – as of 5 September 2018



Brittany Bonnici

Ash Brazill

Sophie Casey

Stephanie Chiocci

Sarah D'Arcy

Sarah Dargan

Emma Grant

Darcy Guttridge

Nicole Hildebrand

Eliza Hynes

Melissa Kuys

Jaimee Lambert

Stacey Livingstone

Chloe Molloy

Cecilia McIntosh

Georgie Parker

Iilish Ross

Sarah Rowe (rookie)

Ruby Schleicher

Kristy Stratton

Holly Whitford

AFLW MEDIA RELEASEIrish Gaelic footballer Sarah Rowe will add another string to her bow as a rookie for Collingwood’s AFLW team in 2019.Rowe is a star forward for Mayo in the Ladies Gaelic Football Association in Ireland and will take part in the AFL Women’s competition during the break between seasons.The 23-year-old from Ballina Mayo said she was excited to move across the globe and get prepared to take on the foreign sport.“I know I’m up for a big challenge taking on a new sport on the other side of the world, but that’s what makes it so exciting,” Rowe said.“Having visited Australia earlier this year I was able to meet the coach and players at Collingwood, which made the decision a lot easier. I was welcomed in to the club from the beginning and everyone was so generous to share their time and knowledge.”At 169cm, Rowe has seen success in both football and soccer in Ireland but admits that transitioning into Australian rules football will be another challenge.“I watched Australian football and, like any new sport, I know the game will have different demands on my body.“I hope that kicking the football will be something that comes naturally although learning to tackle will be new to me as there’s much less contact in Gaelic football.”Rowe’s signature was sought by clubs across the league during her visit to Australia in May and Collingwood Performance and Strategy Manager Marcus Wagner said he was pleased with her decision to join the Magpies.“When Sarah visited the club earlier in the year we were very impressed with her professionalism and drive for success,” Wagner said.“During her visit she was able to work with our coach Wayne Siekman and connect with some of the playing group. We think it’s a great endorsement of our program that she chose to join us and we look forward to getting her back at the club later this year.”Rowe is currently overseas recovering from shoulder surgery and will relocate to Melbourne ahead of the AFLW pre-season later this year.Collingwood’s AFLW List – as of 5 September 2018Brittany BonniciAsh BrazillSophie CaseyStephanie ChiocciSarah D'ArcySarah DarganEmma GrantDarcy GuttridgeNicole HildebrandEliza HynesMelissa KuysJaimee LambertStacey LivingstoneChloe MolloyCecilia McIntoshGeorgie ParkerIilish RossSarah Rowe (rookie)Ruby SchleicherKristy StrattonHolly Whitford Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Australia Story Options Printable Story Format

Syndication RSS news RSS events Twitter Facebook Who's Online Guest Users: 27

What's New Stories 4 new Stories in the last 3 days



Comments last 3 days No new comments



Media Gallery last 7 Days No new media items



Links last 2 weeks No recent new links

No new commentsNo new media itemsNo recent new links