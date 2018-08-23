Norrtälje Dockers Big Finish Thursday, August 23 2018 @ 03:51 pm ACST Contributed by:

The return to competition after a short recess for the SAFF (Stockholm Australian Football Federation) has seen the Norrtälje Dockers record a stirring 10-point victory to boost their premiership credentials significantly.



The catch-up game against the Blues has seen the Dockers inch ahead of the field into first place, just ahead of the Blues and Axemen. They can consolidate that position should they defeat the Axemen in their Round 7 clash this weekend. A loss, however, could prove costly, falling behind the Axeman and potentially the Blues as well if the Södermalm crew can defeat the last-placed Årsta Swans.



The September finals are now on the horizon and every match from here is of critical importance to the teams finishing in the top three. The minor premiership winner will go straight into the grand final, whilst second will meet third to decide the other premiership contender.



The Dockers got away to a good start in their match against the Blues. By quarter-time they had already managed a 14-point lead. The blues pegged that lead back to just two points by the main break, setting up a big third quarter. The Södermalm Blues rammed home four unanswered goals in the third term to have a big 22-point break at the final change.



The last quarter, however, belonged to the Norrtälje Dockers. In a massive finish, the team lifted to boot six goals to one and run away with a 10-point victory. It is exactly that type of powerful finish that should be the catalyst for the Dockers starting their run to the flag.



One thing certain about the SAFF this season – there are many twists in the tail still to come.



Round 7 of the SAFF competition will be held this weekend in Skarpnäck. Matches will see:

Årsta Swans v Södermalm Blues

Solna Axemen v Norrtälje Dockers

