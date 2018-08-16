Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 10-Aug


Wednesday 08-Aug


Tuesday 07-Aug


Monday 06-Aug


Sunday 05-Aug


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, August 16 2018 @ 07:58 am ACST

Shem Tatupu targets 2020 IC.

Wednesday, August 15 2018 @ 11:18 am ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 200

Oceania

September 2015 and the Box Hill Hawks went down in the VFL Grand Final at Etihad Stadium. I was reporting that day for WorldFootyNews because of the presence of Kurt Heatherley and Shem Tatupu - 2 NZ products who had made it to the cusp of the big time in footy.

For Heatherley - a sprinkling of (5) AFL games for Hawthorn since then - a lack of opportunities in 2018, in part due to injuries in the first half of the season - is finishing off solidly with the Box Hill Hawks. For Tatupu - after that loss at Etihad - his career took a U-Turn as he quit the Hawks and tried his luck at Melbourne Storm (Rugby League).

In late 2016 he made the news for the wrong reasons - struck by a car after training. Now though, in 2018 he has performed another U-Turn and is back playing footy. After battling ankle injuries previously - he has strung together a solid 8 matches since mid June for St Kilda City in the Southern footy league, including the last 4 in a row making the listed best players.

AFLNZ reported earlier this week that former Hawk Tatupu returns to International Footy. He has been named in a large NZ squad with an eye towards the 2020 AFL International Cup. His experience at the Hawks would make him a more than handy inclusion, and at age 22 now, fitness-injuries permitting, with another 2 seasons of footy under his belt he will likely be a formidable proposition for opposing sides.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Shem Tatupu targets 2020 IC. | 1 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.
Shem Tatupu targets 2020 IC.
Authored by: Troy Thompson on Wednesday, August 15 2018 @ 01:01 pm ACST

Thanks for the update Mick. International defenders would not be looking forward to that prospect.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 37

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

9 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 