Bullants’ Eyes On Grand Final – AFL Colombia

Tuesday, August 14 2018 @ 06:27 am ACST

The second AFL Colombia season has already produced surprising results, with inaugural flag winner, the DC Aguilas, already slipping behinds the other teams and at risk of being unable to defend their title from earlier in the year. President of AFL Colombia, Paddy Smallwood, looks at the last two matches.



“The Aguilas, coming off a defeat to the Bullants in Round 1, needed to back up and face the Bombers. Again, with a number of key players missing through injury and vacations, the reigning premiers had their backs against the wall for the second week running, and the lack of confidence showed early.”



“The Bombers jumped out of the blocks and stunned the Aguilas with an impressive seven goal four to the Aguilas scoreless first quarter. Some quarter time adjustments and composure where exactly what the Aguilas needed. Any thought of the contest being over where extinguished with three quick-fire goals to the Aguilas breathing life back into the contest. The Bombers then steadied with two of their own before the the Aguilas responded again to take out the quarter four goals to two.”



“Both teams came out after the break needing the first goal, and when the Aguilas got it there was a feeling that a big upset might be on the cards, however the Bombers steadied and put the next few goals on the board to wrench back control. The Aguilas had no real response from this point, and the Bombers took the quarter five goals to two and effectively ended the contest. The last quarter opened up, and with many tired defensive legs on the park, the ball pinballed end to end with the Bombers overrunning a brave but ultimately defeated Aguilas unit. The Bombers took the last quarter five goals to three, with the deserved winners taking out a slightly flattering 72-point win.”



Bombers 19-17-131 d Aguilas 9-5-59

Best Bombers - Diego Lopez, Liam Okonnel, Chris Payne

Best Aguilas - Iain Conlon, James Moore, Miguel Pacheko



“On Saturday, the Bombers faced the Bullants in an anticipated match, with the winner effectively putting one foot into the Grand Final.”

“The first quarter lived up to the hype with both teams showing great skill and dash while rebounding out of defence. Last season’s league best & fairest, Sam Miller, took early domination of the ruck, but the Bombers defensive midfielders negated the threat and continually drove them forward off the back of the square. It was really high quality end to end football. The Bullants’ inaccuracy ultimately costing them a bigger quarter time lead, which stood at four points at the first change.”

The second quarter started in much the same way with an end to end arm wrestle. With the breeze picking up and favouring the Bullants end, the Bombers started coming under sustained attack. With the Bullants’ fleet of Colombian speedsters,the likes of Oscar and Anderson Marin and Yessid Gonzalez continually drove them into attack. The Bombers stood firm with Hollywood Fletcher and Geeves taking many intercept marks. However, an injury to key forward Irishman Oh Konel, and the weight of entry numbers, eventually over ran the Bombers. The lost the quarter five goals to three to be behind by 16 points at the main break.”



‘The Bombers entered the third quarter needing to hit the scoreboard, but it was the Bullants that came out firing, putting through the first two majors against the breeze. Although Bombers’ captain Crockett continued to rally the troops with his strong run and re-bound linking with Spudda Quinn at centre half forward, the poor decisions with their forward entries meant the attacks fell over time and time again. Whilst this played out, Miller continued his dominance allowing the Bullants to clear all stoppages with ease. The Bullants took the quarter four goals to two to go into final quarter with a commanding 26-point lead and the strong breeze.”



“The Bullants dominated the last quarter with the Bombers out on their feet, with only some inaccuracy saving the Bombers blushes. The Bullants kicking away with four goals to the Bombers solitary goal for the quarter to take a 51 point win.”



Bullants 16-13-109 d Bombers 9-4-58

Best Bullants- Sam Miller, Anderson Marin, Oscar Marin

Best Bombers- Trav Crockett, Jeeves, Spudda Quinn



The AFL Colombia season will go into s short recess as the focus turns towards the upcoming Andes Cup against the Santiago Saints from Chile.

