Wandsworth Demons' Grand Day Out

It was veteran Channel 7 commentator Anthony Hudson who uttered the famous words “who would have thought the sequel would be just as good as the original” when the West Coast Eagles defeated the Sydney Swans by one point for the AFL flag in 2006. This was in response to the Swans winning by less than a goal in 2005.



Fast forward to London in 2018 and the Wandsworth Demons pulled off a similar miraculous premiership win against the West London Wildcats to be AFL London premiers. The result capped off an amazing finals campaign for the club, winning four of the five premierships on offer.



For variety, the Shepherds Bush Raiders defeated the Clapham Demons in the Men’s Conference division Grand Final.



When the teams met in the semi-final two weeks ago, scores were tied after the regular time played. It took extra time to be played for the Wildcats to sneak ahead and win by just three points. Nothing could top that – or so we all thought. The original was an amazing match and it would have to take something better (a sequel) to be better. It did and it was.



After a big opening quarter where the Demons attacked hard and defended brilliantly, keeping the Wildcats scoreless, Wandsworth held a 22-point lead. However, by half time, the Wildcats were back in the game with a big four goal second quarter of their own. They trailed by just four points and it was game on. The premiership quarter – the third – was as tight as could be with the Wildcats pegging back a point to go to the final quarter just three points behind.



The last quarter would have to be one of the most tense grand final finishes on record in London. Neither side gave an inch and the Wildcats crept closer. They won the last quarter and, indeed, the second half, but it just wasn’t enough as the Demons hung on desperately by the narrowest of margins.



The Wandsworth Demons were delirious – the West London Wildcats shattered. However, football was all the better for such a wonderful display by two magnificent teams.



Final Scores:

Q1 – Demons 3 4 22 v Wildcats 0 0 00

Q2 – Demons 4 7 31 v Wildcats 4 3 27

Q3 – Demons 6 12 48 v Wildcats 7 3 45

Full Time – Wandsworth Demons 8 13 61 d West London Wildcats 9 6 60



The Women’s Premiership division saw the Wandsworth Demons win the flag against the North London Lions by a comfortable 22 points. In the Men’s Conference division, the Shepherds Bush Raiders pulled of something of an upset when they downed the Clapham Demons. The Demons had dominated the home and away competition but stumbled at finals time. The Raiders won in the end by 22 points.



The Men’s Social division was won by the Demons over the North London Lions by 37 points. Last weekend, the Women’s Conference division was won by the Wandsworth Demons against the London Swans. It gave the Demons an amazing four flags across five divisions in one of the most emphatic club-wide performances to date.



All clubs can now look forward to the off-season, either resting up or being a part of upcoming tournaments. Soon enough, the planning for 2019 will begin.



We also hope that Anthony Hudson hears about this.



Final Scores (Grand Finals):

Women’s Premiership – Wandsworth Demons 5 3 33 d North London Lions 1 5 11

Men’s Conference – Shepherds Bush Raiders 7 9 51 d Clapham Demons 4 5 29

Men’s Social – Wandsworth Demons 7 5 47 d north London Lions 1 4 10

