Daring To Dream

Both the Belfast Redbacks and the Galway Magpies face a huge week ahead of next weekend’s AFL Ireland Grand Final. Having both won through to the biggest day of the premiership season, both will be entertaining thoughts – dreaming – of what might be next Saturday.



For the Redbacks, a third premiership sits on the horizon. After having been the best team of the season, undefeated and seemingly well ahead of the rest, the Belfast crew must be quivering with anticipation and self-belief. However, they still have to produce the goods on the one day of the year that really matters. It is one thing to get excited, expectant, confident – it is another to believe the game is already won.



For the Galway Magpies it is a different feeling. They last trod this hallowed ground in 2014, only to be beaten at the final hurdle. Now they have another chance to win their first title. The feeling of excitement will be palpable, not just within the club, but by others becoming aware of the deeds of the local team across Galway. The have been a bridesmaid before – now they want to be the bride.



The Magpies won their way into the Grand Final when they downed the Leeside Lions last weekend in the provisional finals. The Lions won their earlier game against the South Dublin Swans to challenge the Magpies for a spot in the premiership decider. The Lions were never going to submit easily, having won the past two flags, but the Magpies held firm to win by 25 points.



The Redbacks were able to sit back with a suitable beverage and watch to see who would come through to challenge them. They have beaten both this season, but in a sense, a final against the Galway team probably has more of an X-Factor. Where it was tipped that the Lions might be there, the Magpies appearance has been a surprise.



It is sure to be a huge day, and memorable for either side. The dreaming lasts another week before reality sets in.





Final Scores

First Semi-Final - Leeside Lions 4-6-30 d South Dublin Swans 4-5-29



Second Semi-Final - Galway Magpies 6-5-41 d Leeside Lions 2-4-16



The Grand Final will be played in Belfast on 25th August.

