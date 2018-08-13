Bloods Through To Grand Final Sunday, August 12 2018 @ 08:25 pm ACST Contributed by: Views: 265

The 2018 SARFL Grand Final will see the Glasgow Sharks take on the Edinburgh Bloods after the weekend’s finals battle saw the Bloods down the Kingdom Kangaroos by 43 points. It is a fitting result as both the Sharks and Bloods have dominated the home and away season.



The Bloods led for the match and continued to build as the game went on. An undermanned Kangaroos team fought to the end, winning the final quarter with five goals. However, it was a case of too little too late to stop the Edinburgh team from taking the match and the grand final place.



The Bloods lead by 16 points at the first break and opened that up to 28 points by half time. By the end of the match, the Bloods had put enough distance between the two teams to withstand a Roo fightback.



According to the Edinburgh Bloods’ Facebook page, “For the first time in three seasons, the Bloods have got through the semi-finals with a 95-52 win against the Kingdom Kangaroos ARFC. As always, against the Roos it was a tough physical battle but we stood tall and led for the majority of the game. Thank you to our opposition for another competitive game and we wish you all the best for next season. 'Mon the Bloods!”



The Glasgow Sharks will go into the big match as favourites on the back of a near-perfect season and having downed the Bloods by 29 points in Edinburgh back in May. Their only blemish was their shock last-start loss to the Tyne Tees Tigers in Newcastle, which will now be put down to an anomaly rather than a form guide.



The Grand Final will be played next Saturday at the Linlithgow Rugby Club at 2.00pm. A women’s curtain-raiser match will precede the big dance. Women from across the league will be divided into two teams as a showcase of Scottish women’s talent.



It promises to be a huge day for the SARFL Grand Final and AFL Scotland.



Final score:

Edinburgh Bloods 13.17.95 d Kingdom Kangaroos 7.10.52





