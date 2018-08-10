Status quo maintained in men's World Rankings

The recent tour of Ireland by the USA Revolution national team in playing two #International Tests against the Irish Warriors has had only limited ramifications as far as the World Footy News World Rankings are concerned. Because Ireland received 3.00 *Home Advantage Rating Points the Rating Gap for both matches (Ireland won both) was +/-10.29^ and therefore No Advantage was gained or lost by either nation.

For international footy fans new to WFN World Rankings see below for the relevant rules.

*To reflect home ground / country advantage the home team has 3 ranking points added to their total for the purposes of the points exchange calculation. This is applied to one off or two team series, it generally is not applied to tournaments with multiple teams, as the home ground advantage is often diminished as teams experience neutral games, often stay for extended periods and the home side often has a heavy burden in organisation.

^A team more than 10 ranking points ahead of their opponent is simply defending their points, they cannot win any more from that match.

# For matches played since IC2017, games must have been at least 16-a-side and all players on each team be nationals are deemed to be International Matches.

Player’s eligibility criteria met, confirmed by Lily Beck at AFL Europe.

The only change at all to the Ranking Scheme is the addition of two matches to USA and Ireland’s total Matches Played tally. Ireland up to 61 & USA to 50

Ireland 56.64 + 3.00 home advantage = 59.64 Rating Points

USA = 49.34 Rating Points

Rating Gap = +/- 10.30

(as at end of 10th August 2018)

Rank Team Points Games Rank Change 1 Australia - 0 steady 2 Papua New Guinea 61.99 39 steady 3 New Zealand 57.88 43 steady 4 Ireland 56.64 60 steady 5 Nauru 52.97 32 steady 6 United States 49.34 49 steady 7 Croatia 47.09 13 steady 8 South Africa 46.61 32 steady 9 Great Britain 46.23 64 ﻿steady 10 Canada 45.84 48 ﻿steady﻿ 11 Denmark 43.67 47 ﻿steady﻿ 12 Tonga 41.93 14 ﻿steady﻿ 13 China 39.91 25 ﻿steady﻿ 14 Fiji 38.01 19 ﻿steady﻿ 15 Germany 37.55 25 steady 16 Peace Team 36.46 11 ﻿steady﻿ 17 France 36.09 18 ﻿steady﻿ 18 Japan 35.06 34 ﻿steady﻿ 19 Sweden 34.18 39 ﻿steady﻿ 20 Indonesia 30.94 12 ﻿steady﻿ 21 Pakistan 29.14 10 ﻿steady﻿ 22 Finland 27.45 18 ﻿steady﻿ 23 India 20.71 21 ﻿steady﻿ Prov. Sri Lanka 37.41 5 * Prov. Indochina 34.00 2 * Prov. Timor-Leste 27.40 6 *

* Nations marked in grey with an asterisk have played less than eight (8) matches under our criteria, and currently hold provisional ranking points, but are not yet officially ranked.



