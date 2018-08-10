Status quo maintained in men's World Rankings
Friday, August 10 2018 @ 02:55 pm ACST
Contributed by: Cam Homes
The recent tour of Ireland by the USA Revolution national team in playing two #International Tests against the Irish Warriors has had only limited ramifications as far as the World Footy News World Rankings are concerned. Because Ireland received 3.00 *Home Advantage Rating Points the Rating Gap for both matches (Ireland won both) was +/-10.29^ and therefore No Advantage was gained or lost by either nation.
For international footy fans new to WFN World Rankings see below for the relevant rules.
*To reflect home ground / country advantage the home team has 3 ranking points added to their total for the purposes of the points exchange calculation. This is applied to one off or two team series, it generally is not applied to tournaments with multiple teams, as the home ground advantage is often diminished as teams experience neutral games, often stay for extended periods and the home side often has a heavy burden in organisation.
steady
^A team more than 10 ranking points ahead of their opponent is simply defending their points, they cannot win any more from that match.
# For matches played since IC2017, games must have been at least 16-a-side and all players on each team be nationals are deemed to be International Matches.
Player’s eligibility criteria met, confirmed by Lily Beck at AFL Europe.
The only change at all to the Ranking Scheme is the addition of two matches to USA and Ireland’s total Matches Played tally. Ireland up to 61 & USA to 50
Ireland 56.64 + 3.00 home advantage = 59.64 Rating Points
USA = 49.34 Rating Points
Rating Gap = +/- 10.30World Footy News Australian Football Men's World Rankings
(as at end of 10th August 2018)
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Games
|Rank Change
|1
|Australia
|-
|0
|steady
|2
|Papua New Guinea
|61.99
|39
|steady
|3
|New Zealand
|57.88
|43
|steady
|4
|Ireland
|56.64
|60
|steady
|5
|Nauru
|52.97
|32
|steady
|6
|United States
|49.34
|49
|steady
|7
|Croatia
|47.09
|13
|steady
|8
|South Africa
|46.61
|32
|steady
|9
|Great Britain
|46.23
|64
|steady
|10
|Canada
|45.84
|48
|steady
|11
|Denmark
|43.67
|47
|steady
|12
|Tonga
|41.93
|14
|steady
|13
|China
|39.91
|25
|steady
|14
|Fiji
|38.01
|19
|steady
|15
|Germany
|37.55
|25
|steady
|16
|Peace Team
|36.46
|11
|steady
|17
|France
|36.09
|18
|steady
|18
|Japan
|35.06
|34
|steady
|19
|Sweden
|34.18
|39
|steady
|20
|Indonesia
|30.94
|12
|steady
|21
|Pakistan
|29.14
|10
|steady
|22
|Finland
|27.45
|18
|steady
|23
|India
|20.71
|21
|steady
|Prov.
|Sri Lanka
|37.41
|5
|*
|Prov.
|Indochina
|34.00
|2
|*
|Prov.
|Timor-Leste
|27.40
|6
|*
* Nations marked in grey with an asterisk have played less than eight (8) matches under our criteria, and currently hold provisional ranking points, but are not yet officially ranked.