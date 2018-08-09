Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 03-Aug


Tuesday 31-Jul


Monday 30-Jul


Sunday 29-Jul


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, August 09 2018 @ 01:58 am ACST

AFLPA 2018 Multicultural Map

Wednesday, August 08 2018 @ 04:22 pm ACST

Contributed by:

General News

The AFL Players association have released the "2018 Multicultural Map" which shows current AFL and AFLW players that were either born outside Australia or have one parent born outside Australia.

From Austria to Zimbabwe, there are 48 countries represented on the 2018 Multicultural Map — the fourth of its kind.

Players highlighted in green were born outside Australia, while those in red have a parent born in another country. Therefore, some players may be listed against more than one country.

You can check it out here.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

AFLPA 2018 Multicultural Map | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 33

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements


 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 