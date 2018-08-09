AFLPA 2018 Multicultural Map

The AFL Players association have released the "2018 Multicultural Map" which shows current AFL and AFLW players that were either born outside Australia or have one parent born outside Australia.

From Austria to Zimbabwe, there are 48 countries represented on the 2018 Multicultural Map — the fourth of its kind.

Players highlighted in green were born outside Australia, while those in red have a parent born in another country. Therefore, some players may be listed against more than one country.

You can check it out here.