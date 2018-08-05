Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, August 05 2018 @ 09:04 pm ACST

AFLCNE Team Of The Season Announced

Sunday, August 05 2018 @ 01:10 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 241

Europe
In the wake of yesterday’s AFLCNE Grand Final, won for the fifth consecutive season by the Manchester Mozzies (see FIVE..!!! Manchester Mozzies Raise Premiership Bar), the league has announced their Tam Of The Season to recognise excellence across the five competing clubs throughout the 2018 season.

Not surprisingly, the team features six Manchester Mozzies, but all teams are represented. As expected, AFLCNE Best & Fairest winner, Matthew Whiteley from the Huddersfield Rams has been selected as has the competitions leading goal kicker, Andrew Walkden from the Mozzies.

The AFLCNE Team Of The season selections are:

Niall Dowd – Full Back (Manchester Mozzies)
Matthew Whiteley - Half Back (Huddersfield Rams)
Chris Thomas – Half Back (Wolverhampton Wolverines)
Paul Watson – Ruckman (Nottingham Scorpions)
George Dibble – Rover (Wolverhampton Wolverines)
Andrew Cochran – Rover (Manchester Mozzies)
Andrew Walkden – Half Forward (Manchester Mozzies)
L Burns – Half Forward (Manchester Mozzies)
Glenn Murphy – Full Forward (Manchester Mozzies)

M Dunlop – Interchange (Manchester Mozzies)
Craig Jones – Interchange (Wolverhampton Wolverines)
Mark Ireland – Interchange (Nottingham Scorpions)
Jordan King – Interchange (Merseyside Saints)
Ryder Court – Interchange (Merseyside Saints)
Alex Overton – Interchange (Huddersfield Rams)
Ash Swift- Interchange (Nottingham Scorpions)

The squad features six players from the Manchester Mozzies, three each from the Nottingham Scorpions and Wolverhampton Wolverines and two apiece from the Huddersfield Rams and Merseyside Saints. In a show of strength from the Mozzies, the entire forward is lifted straight from the Mozzies line-up, which makes sense given they were again the heaviest scoring team in the league for 2018.

Congratulations to those selected on their own performances and their contribution to their teams and the league for 2018.



