Exorcising Demons – AFL London Sunday, August 05 2018 @ 11:35 am ACST



It has proved to be a huge day for the Wandsworth Demons after preliminary final day at Hackney Marshes. With one premiership in the bag already, the club’s other teams either were already in the Grand Final of their division, or had to win through. By the end of the day, the Demons had one flag decided and will have four teams aiming for more next weekend as they aim for a record-breaking five flags in a season.



It now remains in the hands of the other AFL London clubs to find way to exorcise these Demons and seek their own premiership glory.



The biggest result of the weekend saw the Wandsworth Demons winning the Women’s Conference division flag when they downed a gallant London Swans. In an amazing result, the Demons held a nine-point lead at the final change in a low scoring match, keeping the Swans scoreless for three quarters. The Swans came home hard in the final quarter, threatening to steal the match and falling short by just one point. The Demons held on, but only by the skin of their teeth.





The Women’s Premiership division saw the Wandsworth Demons prove far too good for the West London Wildcats, winning by 33 points and keeping their opponents scoreless. The result will see the Demons up against the North London Lions, upset winners last weekend. The Demons will be fired up for revenge on Grand Final day.



The Men’s Social division was won by the Bounds Green (North London) Lions, downing the Reading Roos by 26 points. They now go into next weekend’s Grand Final against the South London (Wandsworth) Demons.



In the Men’s Conference division, the Shepherds Bush Raiders hammered the North London Lions by a huge 124 points to book their place in the Grand Final against the raging hot favourites, the Clapham Demons.



In the other big match of the day, the Wandsworth Demons made their way into the Men’s Premiership Grand Final with a strong 46-point victory against the North London Lions. It sets up an amazing Grand Final next weekend with the Demons up against the West London Wildcats. Their previous game in the second semi-final was only decided by three points in extra time, so evenly matched are these two teams.



The teams had won a match each against each other during the regular season, oddly with the away team victorious on both occasions. Both teams lost just one match during the home and away season – to each other, and both finished with massive percentages. It is sure to be a memorable Grand Final as the two best teams in the league slug it out.



Final Scores:



Grand Final:

Women’s Conference - Clapham Demons 1 3 9 d London Swans 1 2 8



Preliminary Finals:

Women’s Premiership – Wandsworth Demons 5 3 3 d West London Wildcats 0 0 00

Men’s Social – Bounds Green Lions 6 6 42 d Reading Roos 2 4 16

Men’s Conference – Shepherds Bush Raiders 20 22 142 d North London Lions 3 0 18

Men’s Premiership – Wandsworth Demons 91 d North London Lions 45



