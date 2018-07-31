Wildcats Outlast Demons In Extra Time
Tuesday, July 31 2018 @ 09:42 pm ACST
Contributed by: Wesley Hull
A remarkable semi-final between the West London Wildcats and the Wandsworth Demons required extra time as the two teams were locked at the final siren. The ensuing extra time saw the Wildcats find enough ways to score to hold the Demons at bay in an absolute thriller. The win sees the Wildcats book a grand-final berth, leaving the Demons to face the North London Lions in a Preliminary Final after the Lions convincingly downed the London Swans on Sunday.
The Women’s Premiership division saw the first big upset of the finals with the North London Lions convincingly defeating the Wandsworth Demons. The Demons went into the match as firm favourites after an undefeated home and away season and finishing three games clear of the Lions. Bu finals pressure is different and the Lions were relentless, ignoring recent history and chasing their own.
The full weekend results across all divisions saw:
Men’s Premiership
West London Wildcats 6 10 46 d Wandsworth Demons 6 7 43
North London Lions 20 20 140 d London Swans 5 2 32
Women's Premiership
North London Lions 6 5 41 d Wandsworth Demons 1 2 8
West London Wildcats 3 3 21 d South East London Giants 2 6 18
Men's Conference
Clapham Demons 6 8 44 d Shepherds Bush Raiders 6 2 38
Regents Park Lions 50 d Putney Magpies 0
Women's Conference
London Swans 7 10 52 d Putney Magpies 0 0 0
Men’s Social
Bounds Green Lions 8 6 54 d Ealing Emus 5 2 32
South London Demons 6 5 41 d Reading Roos 3 6 24
It makes for a fascinating Preliminary Final round next weekend at Hackney Marshes as teams fight to reach the grand-finals in four matches as well as the Women’s Conference grand-final.
Preliminary Finals:
Men’s Premiership – Wandsworth Demons v North London Lions
Women’s Premiership – Wandsworth Demons v West London Wildcats
Men’s Conference – Shepherds Bush Raiders v Regents Park Lions
Men’s Social – Reading Roos v Bounds Green Lions
Grand Final:
Women’s Conference – Clapham Demons v London Swans