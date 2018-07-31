Wildcats Outlast Demons In Extra Time Tuesday, July 31 2018 @ 09:42 pm ACST Contributed by:

A remarkable semi-final between the West London Wildcats and the Wandsworth Demons required extra time as the two teams were locked at the final siren. The ensuing extra time saw the Wildcats find enough ways to score to hold the Demons at bay in an absolute thriller. The win sees the Wildcats book a grand-final berth, leaving the Demons to face the North London Lions in a Preliminary Final after the Lions convincingly downed the London Swans on Sunday.



The Women’s Premiership division saw the first big upset of the finals with the North London Lions convincingly defeating the Wandsworth Demons. The Demons went into the match as firm favourites after an undefeated home and away season and finishing three games clear of the Lions. Bu finals pressure is different and the Lions were relentless, ignoring recent history and chasing their own.



The full weekend results across all divisions saw:



Men’s Premiership

West London Wildcats 6 10 46 d Wandsworth Demons 6 7 43

North London Lions 20 20 140 d London Swans 5 2 32



Women's Premiership

North London Lions 6 5 41 d Wandsworth Demons 1 2 8

West London Wildcats 3 3 21 d South East London Giants 2 6 18



Men's Conference

Clapham Demons 6 8 44 d Shepherds Bush Raiders 6 2 38

Regents Park Lions 50 d Putney Magpies 0



Women's Conference

London Swans 7 10 52 d Putney Magpies 0 0 0



Men’s Social

Bounds Green Lions 8 6 54 d Ealing Emus 5 2 32

South London Demons 6 5 41 d Reading Roos 3 6 24



It makes for a fascinating Preliminary Final round next weekend at Hackney Marshes as teams fight to reach the grand-finals in four matches as well as the Women’s Conference grand-final.



Preliminary Finals:

Men’s Premiership – Wandsworth Demons v North London Lions

Women’s Premiership – Wandsworth Demons v West London Wildcats

Men’s Conference – Shepherds Bush Raiders v Regents Park Lions

Men’s Social – Reading Roos v Bounds Green Lions



Grand Final:

Women’s Conference – Clapham Demons v London Swans





