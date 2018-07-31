Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Wednesday 25-Jul


Sunday 22-Jul


Tuesday 17-Jul


Monday 16-Jul


Sunday 15-Jul


Friday 13-Jul


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, July 31 2018 @ 10:53 pm ACST

Wildcats Outlast Demons In Extra Time

Tuesday, July 31 2018 @ 09:42 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Europe
A remarkable semi-final between the West London Wildcats and the Wandsworth Demons required extra time as the two teams were locked at the final siren. The ensuing extra time saw the Wildcats find enough ways to score to hold the Demons at bay in an absolute thriller. The win sees the Wildcats book a grand-final berth, leaving the Demons to face the North London Lions in a Preliminary Final after the Lions convincingly downed the London Swans on Sunday.

The Women’s Premiership division saw the first big upset of the finals with the North London Lions convincingly defeating the Wandsworth Demons. The Demons went into the match as firm favourites after an undefeated home and away season and finishing three games clear of the Lions. Bu finals pressure is different and the Lions were relentless, ignoring recent history and chasing their own.

The full weekend results across all divisions saw:

Men’s Premiership
West London Wildcats 6 10 46 d Wandsworth Demons 6 7 43
North London Lions 20 20 140 d London Swans 5 2 32

Women's Premiership
North London Lions 6 5 41 d Wandsworth Demons 1 2 8
West London Wildcats 3 3 21 d South East London Giants 2 6 18

Men's Conference
Clapham Demons 6 8 44 d Shepherds Bush Raiders 6 2 38
Regents Park Lions 50 d Putney Magpies 0

Women's Conference
London Swans 7 10 52 d Putney Magpies 0 0 0

Men’s Social
Bounds Green Lions 8 6 54 d Ealing Emus 5 2 32
South London Demons 6 5 41 d Reading Roos 3 6 24

It makes for a fascinating Preliminary Final round next weekend at Hackney Marshes as teams fight to reach the grand-finals in four matches as well as the Women’s Conference grand-final.

Preliminary Finals:
Men’s Premiership – Wandsworth Demons v North London Lions
Women’s Premiership – Wandsworth Demons v West London Wildcats
Men’s Conference – Shepherds Bush Raiders v Regents Park Lions
Men’s Social – Reading Roos v Bounds Green Lions

Grand Final:
Women’s Conference – Clapham Demons v London Swans


Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Wildcats Outlast Demons In Extra Time | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 46

Random Image

Canterbury vs Wellington NZ U20s
Canterbury vs Wellington NZ U20s
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

10 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 