Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Wednesday 25-Jul


Sunday 22-Jul


Tuesday 17-Jul


Monday 16-Jul


Sunday 15-Jul


Friday 13-Jul


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, July 31 2018 @ 10:53 pm ACST

Bristol Dockers Take Welsh Title

Tuesday, July 31 2018 @ 08:10 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Europe
After another hard fought season by all concerned, the Bristol Dockers have taken out the WARFL (AFL Wales) premiership downing the Cardiff Panthers by 51 points. It was a fitting end to a season where the Dockers were always a step ahead of their rivals. It sees the Dockers defending their title from 2017, going back to back.

The result was comprehensive, and a far bigger margin that their last meeting, which saw the Dockers down the Panthers by just a couple of kicks. This time around, the Dockers broke the shackles early and killed of any chance of a Panthers’ fightback with a five goals to nil third quarter. The Panthers certainly had their share of the ball with 22 scoring shots to 29, but inaccurate kicking meant the Dockers were able to keep them at arm’s length.

The following is a small press release from the Dockers giving a brief overview of the match.

“Bristol Dockers retained the Welsh Australian Rules Football League (WARFL) title against long-time rivals, the Cardiff Panthers, with a 98-47 point victory at Dings Crusaders RFC .”

“The Dockers led from the start, but it was a 34 points to 2 point third quarter which put them out of sight. Cardiff Panthers won the final quarter, but it wasn’t enough to recover.”

Result: Bristol Dockers 14 14 98 d Cardiff Panthers 5 17 47

“Daniel Hooper, player/coach, made a cameo appearance back from injury to score a goal in the final for the Dockers while Liam Payne (a Welsh International) was the victorious captain.”

“Victory means we have now qualified for the AFL Europe Champions League tournament in Amsterdam next year.”

The season has one final instalment for the Bristol Dockers on 11th August in Southampton. They will travel south to compete in the grand-final of the combined SEWARFL tournament. Finishing as Welsh champions, they will play the top ranked SEAFL (Southern England) team, the Southampton Titans. The second placed final will see the Cardiff Panthers drawn to play the Portsmouth Pirates and the third placed Chippenham Redbacks will play the Sussex Swans.

The Dockers would love to win two titles in two weeks to complete a huge 2018 season, but their Welsh title will sit most proudly in their trophy cabinet.
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Bristol Dockers Take Welsh Title | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 45

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

10 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 