Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Wednesday 25-Jul


Sunday 22-Jul


Tuesday 17-Jul


Monday 16-Jul


Sunday 15-Jul


Friday 13-Jul


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, July 31 2018 @ 10:53 pm ACST

Mozzies And Scorpions To Fight Out AFLCNE Grand Final

Monday, July 30 2018 @ 08:58 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 229



The Manchester Mozzies and Nottingham Scorpions have found their ways again into the AFLNE grand-final after the weekend’s semi-finals. It will be the third consecutive year that the two will have faced off in a grand-final, and the fourth time the two teams have met in the decider since 2012.

The Nottingham Scorpions had to hold off a desperate and ferocious challenge from the Wolverhampton Wolverines. The final margin was just two goals, and the clash was just as intense as their Round 7 meeting when the Scorpions managed to win by a modest four points. In a relatively low scoring match, the Scorpions held on for an 81 to 69 victory.

The Wolverines can be rightfully despairing at the result, having proved across the season to have been the near equal of the Scorpions and with a little more luck possibly found their way into the grand-final. However, it wasn’t to be. The Wolverines, however, can look to 2019 with confidence that they are ready for the next step.

The passage of the Manchester Mozzies was far simpler with the Huddersfield Rams unable to put together enough players for a full team. The Mozzies went through to the grand-final on a forfeit.

This raises the tantalising prospect of the better team (on performance to date) going into the biggest match of the year less match ready than their opponents. The Scorpions go into the match in form and on a roll. The Mozzies have had a patchwork run with a win against the Saints, a bye and then a non-match. The Mozzies are rightful favourites, but the Scorpions will be hoping they have found their Achilles’ Heel.

The grand-final will be played next weekend in Nottingham, added just another small advantage for the Scorpions. It is sure to be a fascinating and exciting day as the Mozzies aim for a fifth consecutive flag and the Scorpions determined to stop them cold.


Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Mozzies And Scorpions To Fight Out AFLCNE Grand Final | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 46

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

10 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 