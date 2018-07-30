Hamburg Dockers Extract Revenge Sunday, July 29 2018 @ 11:09 pm ACST Contributed by: Views: 227

The last time the Hamburg Dockers hosted the Berlin Crocs it saw a huge upset, with the Crocs pinching a one-point win. Since then, the Dockers have been in a terrible mood, relentlessly charging to the finals and racking up some big wins. However, in the back of their minds was the prospect of the return bout against the Crocs.



On the weekend, the Dockers gained their revenge, hammering the Berlin Crocs by 107 points to enhance their premiership prospects whilst at the same time putting an enormous dent in the hopes of the Crocs. The Crocs will still play finals, but they now know the pecking order and would have to do something incredible to reverse this latest result in finals.



The Munich Kangaroos kept their own premiership hopes alive with a strong win against the visiting Frankfurt Redbacks. Whilst the Hamburg Dockers now have flag favouritism, the Kangaroos have done little wrong all season and are still a huge chance of taking the AFLG title.



The Dresden Wolves were not able to make the trip to Cologne to play the Rheinland Lions. The forfeit result put the Lions into an unassailable fourth place and a certain finals campaign.



Next weekend’s sole Round 9 match sees the Frankfurt Redbacks hosting the Württemberg Giants ahead of the final round the following weekend which will see the Hamburg Dockers hosting the Rheinland Lions, the Dresden Wolves hosting the Berlin Crocs and the Württemberg Giants hosting the Munich Kangaroos.



The finals series begins on August 25th with the semi-finals in Cologne before the grand-final is held on September 15th in Dresden.



Final Scores:

Hamburg Dockers 23 14 152 d Berlin Crocs 7 3 45

Munich Kangaroos d Frankfurt Redbacks (scores tbc)

Rheinland Lions d Dresden Wolves (forfeit)









