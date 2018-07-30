Tigers Shock Sharks In Newcastle Sunday, July 29 2018 @ 10:39 pm ACST Contributed by: Views: 292

In all fairness, nobody could have really seen this coming. The Tyne Tees Tigers, with a solitary win next to their name in their first season as an AFL Scotland team, up against the undefeated flag favourites, the Glasgow Sharks. In one of the most important wins in the club’s history, the Tigers have pulled off a massive upset, beating the Sharks by 40 points.



Whilst there were possibly some personnel changes for the Sharks that may have left them a little undermanned, it was still up to the Tigers to produce their best against a quality team – and they certainly did.



Whilst the result had no impact on ladder positions – the Sharks still finishing on top of the home and away ladder to go through to the grand-final and the Tigers finishing fourth – it is an important result for the Tigers. Not only did they enjoy their highest ladder position since their inception in the AFLCNE, they will also have gained enormous belief to take into next season. They have also shown that the trip down to Newcastle will be a challenge for all visiting teams.



In the other match for the weekend, the Edinburgh Bloods claimed a huge psychological advantage over the Kingdom Kangaroos. However, the Kangaroos are confident they can reverse the result in two weeks time when they play the Bloods again in the Preliminary Final. With the expected return of five experienced Kangaroo players, the boys from Fife still believe they can reach the Grand-Final.



Nevertheless, the Bloods won comfortably in the end and were able to see off a challenge from the Roos that saw them close to within a goal during the third quarter. When it mattered most, the Bloods found that extra gear and that will be of enormous value under the pressure of finals.



Final Scores:

Tyne Tees Tigers 17 13 115 d Glasgow Sharks 10 15 75

Edinbugh Bloods 18 11 119 d Kingdom Kangaroos 14 5 89

