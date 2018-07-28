Facing Your Demons – AFL London Wednesday, July 25 2018 @ 09:31 pm ACST Contributed by: Views: 243

With the AFL London home and away season done for 2018, finals is the next journey for those clubs that qualified. But this season there is a decidedly demonic look about a finals landscape which features the mighty Wandsworth Demons as minor premiers across all grades. Over coming weeks, all clubs have to face these Demons if they want to hold up a premiership cup of their own.



Minor premierships don’t guarantee premierships. Far from it. Sporting history is littered with the debris of clubs that peaked for the end of the preliminary rounds, only to falter come finals time. Nevertheless, finishing on top does create an air of superiority, which does induce confidence.



In the Men’s Premiership division, a huge win to the Wandsworth Demons over the London Swans saw them finish on top of the ladder, equal on points with the West London Wildcats but with a better percentage. The Clapham Demons finished undefeated in the Men’s Conference division, three games clear of the second placed Shepherds Bush Raiders. In the Men’s Social division, the South London Demons finished on top of the ladder, equal on points with the Reading Kangaroos but with a superior percentage.



It was a men’s clean sweep for the Demon world.



The story was the same with the women’s competitions. In the Women’s Premiership division, the Wandsworth Demons took out top place, a massive three games clear of the second-placed North London Lions. They remained undefeated across the home and away rounds. In the Women’s Conference division, the Clapham Demons topped the ladder ahead of the London Swans.



The Wandsworth Demons club now has a new goal of chasing five flags in a season. They can do it, though history and the laws of probability probably suggest that upsets will occur. However, the club has performed extraordinarily well in 2018, and would deserve five additional flags. The other clubs involved in finals action will see things differently.



For full details of confirmed finals draws, visit the AFL London website at



Final Scores: Men’s Premiership

Wandsworth Demons 28 4 182 d London Swans 3 2 20

North London Lions 7 10 52 d Wimbledon Hawks 3 6 24



Final Scores: Women’s Premiership

North London Lions 6 12 48 d Wimbledon Hawks 1 2 8

West London Wildcats 4 5 29 d South East London Giants 2 5 17

