Santiago Saints Prepare For The Andes Cup

And the Santiago Saints are ready to rumble. Much has been made in 2018 of the rapid rise of the Bogota Bulldogs and the new AFL Colombia competition. But the longest serving Australian Football team in South America, the Santiago Saints, have been preparing quietly, away from the limelight down in Chile. The Saints have been the mainstay of the game, so many miles from the MCG, and would see the rise of the Bulldogs as a double-edged sword. On the one hand, they now have the Bulldogs for genuine international footy to be played. But also, the Bulldogs have entered the Saints' turf and must be thwarted.Here is a small clip from the Santiago Saints showing a small glimpse of the team getting ready for battle next month against the Bulldogs.The Andes Cup kicked off in 2016, with the Bulldogs taking the inaugural title and retaining the cup last year when they became back-to-back winners. But the Saints are closing in. After going down by 46 points in 2016, the Saints narrowed that gap to just 17 points in 2017. They will be eyeing continued improvement and will firmly believe they can bring down the 'Dogs this year.The Andes Cup will be played in Bogota, Colombia at the Los Pinos Polo Club in Mosquera on August 25th.And the Santiago Saints are ready to rumble.













