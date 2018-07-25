Translate

Wednesday, July 25 2018 @ 05:40 pm ACST

Heavyweights Battle It Out In Scotland

Sunday, July 22 2018 @ 10:09 pm ACST

The penultimate round of the SARFL competition in Scotland played out on the weekend, with most eyes on the top of the table clash between the Glasgow Sharks and the Edinburgh Bloods. In what was widely regarded as the grand-final dress rehearsal, the Sharks won solidly to reaffirm their favouritism for the 2018 flag.

In their final home game of the season, the Sharks proved too strong for the Bloods, running out winders by 36 points. However, the Bloods know that on a neutral ground they may be able to narrow the gap should they met again on grand final day, as they should.

The Sharks’ win catapults them immediately into the grand final despite a round to be played.
The Greater Glasgow Giants were never likely to reach the finals, too far behind the Kingdom Kangaroos on the ladder and having a bye in the final round. However, it didn’t stop them from going out in style and setting a positive tone for next season. After a tight match for most of the afternoon, the Giants kicked away in the final quarter at Nethercraigs to down the Roos by 41 points. After a disappointing season, the Giants can smile now and enjoy planning for next year.

The result for the Roos was hardly catastrophic, but it wasn’t the ideal preparation for their upcoming finals tilt. Next weekend they play the Edinburgh Bloods in their final home and away match before coming up against them again the following match in the semi-final. Their next clash at least gives both teams a chance to look, learn and plan ready for their finals meeting.

The season is over for the West Lothian Eagles. In their final turn out for 2018 they went down heavily to the Tyne Tees Tigers down in Newcastle. The scoreboard showed a 139-point loss, but the Eagles know that the scoreboard means little as their measurement was based on off-field development as much as on field and they were competitive at all levels across the season, opening up a solid opportunity for full involvement in the AFL Scotland competition next season.

Next weekend will see the Tyne Tees Tigers host the Glasgow Sharks in Newcastle whilst the Edinburgh Bloods will host the Kingdom Kangaroos.

Final Scores:
Glasgow Sharks 106 d Edinburgh Bloods 70
Tyne Tees Tigers 203 d West Lothian Eagles 64
Greater Glasgow Giants 119 d Kingdom Kangaroos 78
