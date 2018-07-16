O’Riordan’s Swan Debut Worth The Wait Monday, July 16 2018 @ 09:13 pm ACST Contributed by:

It has taken three years on the Sydney Swans list and a journey from the other side of the globe, but 22-year old Irishman, Colin O’Riordan, made his AFL debut in a drama charged clash against the North Melbourne Kangaroos. Holding his own in the cauldron-like atmosphere of Etihad Stadium, the product of Tipperary, Ireland, signalled another Irish success story in the AFL.



In a game about which he “had no clue” about as a kid back in Killea, O’Riordin roamed the defensive zone or the Swans gathering 17 disposals at an efficiency rate of 81%, took seven marks (one contested) and laid five tackles. His five rebounds from defensive 50 set up scoring opportunities for the Swans and his four one-percenters showed a deep understanding of a team-based game. On pure statistics, O’Riordan was one of the Swans most efficient players in a very tight and at times frenzied contest.





According to the Sydney Swans website at



“The up-and-coming defender says pulling on the red and white for the North Melbourne clash will make for a “really special moment”.



“To start the journey three years ago and now to be able to run out for my debut is something I’ve wanted to do ever since I came here,” O’Riordan said.”



“That’s what I’ve come to Australia to do and I’m just absolutely stoked. I have a huge sense of pride and it just feels like all the hard work has paid off.”



“I didn’t really know what to expect walking into the team meeting on Tuesday morning. It was all a bit surreal and I wasn’t expecting to be told I’d be making my debut one little bit. Then when you walk in and the coaches are there and all the players are there it’s a really special moment.”



“I reflected on my journey a bit when I was told and to come from where I came from and to get the chance to make my debut is surreal.”



Certainly, it appears that another Irishman is set for a successful career in AFL football if his debut is anything to go by. It remains to be seen if he can hold his place as finals approach and injured players return, but O’Riordan has certainly given selectors a new, positive headache, and given Ireland another hero to celebrate.



To view the full article on the Sydney Swans website, go to:





