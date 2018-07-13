England 2018 Euro Cup Squads Announced
Friday, July 13 2018 @ 07:20 am ACST
Contributed by: Wesley Hull
The England squads for the upcoming Euro Cup in Cork, Ireland, have been announce. The following article from the www.aflengland.org website lists the players elected. The original article can be found at: http://www.aflengland.org/england-2018-euro-cup-squads-announced/ .
Both the England Dragonslayers and Vixens have named their squads for October’s 2018 Euro Cup in Cork. Following an intensive selection, both sides will be looking to retain the titles they won last year in Bordeaux, and have named squads bursting with talent ahead of the tournament later this year.
England Dragonslayers captain Matt Whiteley says that there are “match winners in every position” in the squad. “After coming through two selection events the squad is made up of a good blend of experience and newcomers,” he continued. “Every player has a massive part to play in the retention of the Euro Cup.”
Dragonslayers Euro Cup 2018 Squad
Matt Whiteley – Huddersfield Rams
Mark Ireland – Nottingham Scorpions
Cam Cope – Wolverhampton Wolverines
Ross Denton – North London Lions
Ash Swift – Nottingham Scorpions
Lewis Ozanne – Huddersfield Rams
Rob Goliath – Nottingham Scorpions
George Dibble – Wolverhampton Wolverines
James Clayton – Huddersfield Rams
Paul Watson – Nottingham Scorpions
Sam Killoway – North London Lions
Adam Morris – Wolverhampton Wolverines
Roy Brannigan – Tyne Tees Tigers
Andy Walkden – Manchester Mosquitoes
Michael Sharpe – North London Lions
Reserves
Rhys Lincoln – Wolverhampton Wolverines, Ross Stanton – Tyne Tees Tigers, Martin Kearney – Nottingham Scorpions
Michael Sharp, Adam Morris, Paul Watson and Ross Stanton are all in line to make their Dragonslayer debuts
The England Vixens side is an exciting mix of experienced campaigners and young guns, named afer a successful trial day last month. Players have been named from club and university sides up and down the country. There are also players plying their trade further afield in Germany and Australia.
Vixens Euro Cup 2018 Squad
Alannah Blount – Nottingham Scorpions
Alex Saulter – Nottingham Scorpions/Melbourne University
Charlie Eales – Wimbledon Hawks
Chloe Hall – Free Agent
Danni Saulter – Nottingham Scorpions
Jayne Meadows – Wandsworth Demons
Kayleigh Aylmer – Nottingham Scorpions
Laura Misfaud – North London Lions,
Laura Turner-Ramadan – Nottingham Scorpions/North London Lions
Lisa Wilson – Hamburg Dockers
Louise Darby – Wandsworth Demons
Phoebe Meyrick – University of Birmingham
Phoebe Nicholls – Nottingham Scorpions
Rachel Mason – University of Birmingham
Rania Turner-Ramadan – Nottingham Scorpions/North London Lions
Rea Bartlett – University of Birmingham
Vicky Jones – Nottingham Scorpions/North London Lions
Reserves
Freya Blount – Wimbledon Hawks, Zoe Rowe – Wandsworth Demons
Phoebe Meyrick, Phoebe Nicholls, Jayne Meadows, Kayleigh Almer, Rachel Mason, Vicky Jones, Rea Bartlett and Laura Misfaud are all in line to make their Vixens debuts
About the Euro Cup
First held in 2005, the Euro Cup is Europe’s premier 9-a-side Australian Rules football competition. The England Dragonslayers are four-time champions (2008, 2009, 2013 & 2018). The England Vixens are three-time champions (2013, 2015 & 2017).
The 2018 Euro Cup will be held in Cork, Ireland. The 2019 Euro Cup will be held in Norrtalje, Sweden.