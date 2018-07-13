Galway Magpies Make Late Flag Charge Thursday, July 12 2018 @ 07:25 am ACST Contributed by: Views: 287

After a great weekend for the Galway Magpies in Belfast, they now sit in second place on the AFL Ireland ladder. As a result of enjoying two wins for the day against the Leeside Lions and South Dublin Swans, the Magpies have joined the Lions on three wins for the year, but have just inched ahead of for and against. It puts the Magpies in a great position to fight for second place after the final rounds of matches are completed.



The Magpies turned their season around dramatically after downing the Swans by 20 points before taking on the Lions and inflicting a 70-point hiding on the reigning premiers.



It was also a huge day for the host team, the Belfast Redbacks. Having won both of their matches on the day, the Redbacks now sit undefeated for the season with seven wins. Finals are always a different beast, but the Redbacks have displayed an air of invincibility this season and will enter the final round and finals series as raging hot favourites for the 2018 flag.



They were pushed hard by the South Dublin Swans in their first game, getting across the line by a solitary point. Their second game against the Leeside Lions saw a comprehensive win, not just on the scoreboard but also psychologically as the Redbacks enhanced their dominance over the Lions after having beaten them back in May.



The results throw up the tantalising thought of two different teams perhaps contesting the 2018 grand-final. Last season saw the Lions down the Swans in the premiership decider. This season should see the Redbacks and on current form, the Magpies.



However, there is still time for many things to change, setting up a big finish to the AFL Ireland season.



Final Scores:

Belfast Redbacks 5 4 34 d South Dublin Swans 5 3 33

Belfast Redbacks 10 6 66 Leeside Lions 4 1 25

Galway Magpies 8 7 55 d South Dublin Swans 5 5 35

Galway Magpies 15 3 93 d Leeside Lions 3 5 23

After a great weekend for the Galway Magpies in Belfast, they now sit in second place on the AFL Ireland ladder. As a result of enjoying two wins for the day against the Leeside Lions and South Dublin Swans, the Magpies have joined the Lions on three wins for the year, but have just inched ahead of for and against. It puts the Magpies in a great position to fight for second place after the final rounds of matches are completed.The Magpies turned their season around dramatically after downing the Swans by 20 points before taking on the Lions and inflicting a 70-point hiding on the reigning premiers.It was also a huge day for the host team, the Belfast Redbacks. Having won both of their matches on the day, the Redbacks now sit undefeated for the season with seven wins. Finals are always a different beast, but the Redbacks have displayed an air of invincibility this season and will enter the final round and finals series as raging hot favourites for the 2018 flag.They were pushed hard by the South Dublin Swans in their first game, getting across the line by a solitary point. Their second game against the Leeside Lions saw a comprehensive win, not just on the scoreboard but also psychologically as the Redbacks enhanced their dominance over the Lions after having beaten them back in May.The results throw up the tantalising thought of two different teams perhaps contesting the 2018 grand-final. Last season saw the Lions down the Swans in the premiership decider. This season should see the Redbacks and on current form, the Magpies.However, there is still time for many things to change, setting up a big finish to the AFL Ireland season.Final Scores:Belfast Redbacks 5 4 34 d South Dublin Swans 5 3 33Belfast Redbacks 10 6 66 Leeside Lions 4 1 25Galway Magpies 8 7 55 d South Dublin Swans 5 5 35Galway Magpies 15 3 93 d Leeside Lions 3 5 23 Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format