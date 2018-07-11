Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Tuesday 03-Jul


Monday 02-Jul


Sunday 01-Jul


Friday 29-Jun


Thursday 28-Jun


Wednesday 27-Jun


Tuesday 26-Jun


Monday 25-Jun


Sunday 24-Jun


Saturday 23-Jun


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, July 11 2018 @ 09:04 pm ACST

Ace's Story from the Gold Coast Suns

Wednesday, July 11 2018 @ 10:14 am ACST

Contributed by:

Oceania

PNG young gun Hewago Paul 'Ace' Oea was recently signed by the Gold Coast Suns to an International Scholarship giving the club first rights to sign the footy prodigy at the 2019 AFL Draft.  The AFL Academy listed Oea starred for PNG at the 2017 International Cup and was named best on ground in the Grand Final at the MCG.

The following video is from the Gold Coast Suns telling of Ace's time at the club so far.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Ace's Story from the Gold Coast Suns | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

jonhn13 andrzej, stefan, ziomal, andy 
Guest Users: 32

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 