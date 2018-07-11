Ace's Story from the Gold Coast Suns

PNG young gun Hewago Paul 'Ace' Oea was recently signed by the Gold Coast Suns to an International Scholarship giving the club first rights to sign the footy prodigy at the 2019 AFL Draft. The AFL Academy listed Oea starred for PNG at the 2017 International Cup and was named best on ground in the Grand Final at the MCG.

The following video is from the Gold Coast Suns telling of Ace's time at the club so far.