Eagles Flying Lessons Paying Off

It may have read a 64-point defeat on paper, but the weekend’s loss for the West Lothian Eagles against the powerhouse Glasgow Sharks could be their most telling sign of improvement. In their second last developmental game of their inaugural season, they achieved a competitive double – preventing the previously rampant Sharks from posting a cricket score and managing to find enough avenues to goal to have 21 scoring shots.



Often, a late season match against a premiership favourite for a team with no finals prospects has crime scene written all over it. However, the Eagles have plenty to play for and were determined not to be intimidated by the Sharks. When the dust settles at season’s end and the review of the Eagles’ development year begins, their competitiveness against all teams will be a key factor in their future.



They can rightfully go into their final match in two weeks’ time against the Tyne Tees Tigers with a very real prospect of finishing the season with a win.



The Tigers themselves will be out to win after going down to the Kingdom Kangaroos. Going down to the Kangaroos by 37 points, the Tigers had possibly their best result on the road for their debut SARFL season. The Tiger learning curve has been almost as steep as the Eagles, having started a new life in Scotland for 2018 and learning to cope with new teams, a new competition, the travel and the expectations. But, their fighting effort against the Roos showed the Tigers have grown this season.



The Edinburgh Bloods kept a determined Greater Glasgow Giants team at bay with a 37-point win at home. It was a workman-like effort by the Bloods to get the points, but the Giants certainly kept themselves competitive in a game where pride and development were vital to their future.



The second last round will see three fascinating games. As well as the league’s newcomers meeting down in Newcastle when the Tigers host the Eagles, the Giants have a huge opportunity to finish their season on a high against the Kingdom Kangaroos. However, perhaps the match of the round will see a likely grand final preview when the Glasgow Sharks host the Edinburgh Bloods.



Final Scores:

Glasgow Sharks 19 16 130 d West Lothian Eagles 9 12 66

Kingdom Kangaroos 13 22 100 d Tyne Tees Tigers 9 9 63

Edinburgh Bloods 93 d Greater Glasgow Giants 56

