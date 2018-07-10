Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, July 10 2018 @ 03:38 am ACST

Fundraiser for Sri Lankan footy - July 28th

Monday, July 09 2018 @ 06:35 pm ACST

Asia

Australian Football Sri Lanka and North Dandenong Junior football club presents Sportsman Night + $1000 draw to raise funds to develop football in Sri Lanka.

Australian Football Sri Lanka Inc. is committed to growing AFL within the Sri Lankan community, both in Melbourne and abroad.
Featuring guests Dyson Heppell, Aaron Heppell and Joffa. 

Tickets are $50 including an all you can eat Sri Lankan buffet.

 

https://www.facebook.com/events/2542573695968216/?active_tab=about

Lois Twohig Reserve,80 Carlton Rd, Dandenong North
Saturday 28th July at 7pm 
 

