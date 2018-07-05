Another Rioli Chapter Ends Thursday, July 05 2018 @ 02:55 pm ACST Contributed by:



Here is a video clip from the AFL showing the top ten highlights of Cyril Rioli's wonderful career.





Rioli was drafted by the Hawthorn Football Club as pick 12 in the 2007 AFL Draft. He debuted in 2008 and was a part of Hawthorn's premiership win against Geelong. Three more flags would follow, with premiership medallions in 2013, 2014 and 2015. He won the Norm Smith Medal in 2015 as best on ground in the premiership win against the West Coast Eagles. As well as numerous goal and mark of the year awards and nominations, Rioli was a three-time All-Australian and a Rising Star nominee in 2008.



His legacy to the game will be remembered for decades and generations to come. Back in 1987 when legendary Richmond midfielder (called a centreman back then), Maurice Rioli retired, he left a hole in football. He raised the bar on what indigenous footballers could bring to our game and many wondered if we would ever see his ilk again. Then in 2008 Cyril Rioli arrived. No one can absolutely measure who was better - uncle or nephew - but Cyril lit up the game in ways reminiscent of Maurice - maybe not in style, but certainly in impact. Cyril's announcement yesterday to retire as a Hawthorn player and AFL great brings to an end another great Rioli career - though it will not surprise to see the id from the Tiwi Islands return to the NTFL with his former club - the "Green Machine", St Mary's.













