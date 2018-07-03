Happy Hawks Break Duck Tuesday, July 03 2018 @ 07:04 pm ACST Contributed by:

The Wimbledon Hawks have finally managed to get a win on the board after a tough season. Their weekend clash against the London Swans was their big chance to avoid the wooden spoon this season. Whilst they still sit in last place, they are now equal on wins with the Swans and only seven percentage points separate the teams. From here, both teams would be hoping to upset one of the top three teams.



However, more likely, it will come down to battle to lose by the lesser margins from here and keep percentages as positive as possible. Playing at home, the Hawks ended up winning comfortably by 22 points, leaving the Wimbledon crowd grinning proudly.

In the other Premiership Division match, the West London Wildcats severely dented the North London Lions finals plans with powerful 68-point win. The defeat for the Lions all but rules them out of a top-two finish, whilst announcing to all and sundry that the Wildcats are very much in the premiership race again – not that they were ever out of it, but taking down the Lions leaves only one hurdle that they would be concerned about. They now know they have the Lions’ measure and can go hunting Demons now.



In the Women’s Premiership division, the Wandsworth Demons convincingly downed the South East London Giants by 45 points while the North London Lions won a tough game against the West London Wildcats by four goals.



Next weekend will see the two grand final favourites do battle with the Demons hosting the Wildcats at Clapham Common. The winner will almost certainly leave with outright premiership favouritism. The North London Lions will look to atone for last weekend’s loss when they host the London Swans – but it is far from a certainty with the Swans desperate to keep the Hawks in last place.



Final Scores:

Men’s Premiership

Wimbledon Hawks 9 6 60 d London Swans 5 8 38

West London Wildcats 17 8 110 d North London Lions 6 6 42



Women’s Premiership

Wandsworth Demons 7 12 54 d South East London Giants 1 3 9

North London Lions 3 13 31 d West London Wildcats 1 1 7

