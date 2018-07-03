Translate

Thursday 14-Jun


Tuesday, July 03 2018 @ 11:04 pm ACST

Remorseless Sharks Attack Roos

Tuesday, July 03 2018 @ 03:19 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 153

Europe
The saying goes that if you look a shark in the eye, all you see is a cold, calculating, lifeless stare in return. Just why you would want to look a shark in the eye is an entirely different matter. However, the Kingdom Kangaroos did just that last weekend when they took on the Glasgow Sharks.

Already suffering from a lack of preferred player numbers on the day, things got worse for the Kangaroos as injuries to those still standing decimated their list. But this is where the Sharks were at their predatory best. Premierships are not about being the “nice guy”. They are built around the 100% commitment of every player for the full four quarters, week in week out. And, that is as it should be.

The Roos kept fighting, but their adversary was just too good and took every advantage available to them as they built towards another flag. Whilst there is plenty that the Roos can rue after the game, they can also take heart that some of the problems they encountered on the weekend are rectifiable and a full list come finals time will see a vastly different herd of kangaroos in the paddock.

The Greater Glasgow Giants have finally got on the winner’s list for this season after downing the Tyne Tees Tigers. In a match where they trailed at the main break and had to produce a huge second half, the win gives the Giants renewed heart and the knowledge that the season isn’t yet over and another finals series is possible. Their 53-point win sees them in a strong position to rise off the bottom of the ladder and make a late challenge for third place if they can upset the Bloods next weekend and then down the Roos in the final round. Very difficult ask, but by no means impossible.

A huge weekend of footy next up sees the Bloods host the Giants, the Kingdom Kangaroos hosting the Tyne Tees Tigers and the development game for the West Lothian Eagles when the have their hands full against the remorseless Glasgow Sharks. Whilst the likely results seem clear-cut, footy is a funny game – especially as finals time approaches.

Final Scores:
Glasgow Sharks 32 32 224 d Kingdom Kangaroos 6 8 44
Greater Glasgow Giants 125 d Tyne Tees Tigers 72


