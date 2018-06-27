Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Monday 18-Jun


Sunday 17-Jun


Friday 15-Jun


Thursday 14-Jun


Wednesday 13-Jun


Tuesday 12-Jun


Monday 11-Jun


Sunday 10-Jun


Saturday 09-Jun


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, June 27 2018 @ 01:18 pm ACST

Demons Too Good For Hawks – AFL London

Wednesday, June 27 2018 @ 06:36 am ACST

Contributed by:

Europe
It has been a big day out for the Wandsworth Demons last weekend. With only three matches scheduled for the completion of Round 4 (commenced late May/early June), the Demons came away as winners in each. It was also a tough day at the office for the Wimbledon Hawks, with their teams going down to the rampant Demons by big margins in each grade.

The Men’s Premiership match saw the Wandsworth Demons far too good for the Wimbledon Hawks. The Demons showed their intensity from the outset and extended the lead at each break before cruising to a percentage boosting 121-point win. As the finals get closer, percentage could well be a factor in deciding final placings.

In the Women’s Premiership match, the Demons were just as ruthless against the Hawks, recording a powerful 85-point victory. The Demon’s Social team, the South Park Demons, managed to gallop away to a 99-point victory.

To put the icing on the Demon cake, the results have seen their teams go to the top of the ladder in both Men’s and Women’s Premiership divisions, whilst the South Park Demons sit second on percentage behind the Ealing Emus. With the Clapham Demons sitting on top of the ladder in both the Men’s and Women’s Conference divisions, it is a near Demon domination of the league.

However, finals time brings very different pressures, so the club’s job is far from done.

Next weekend’s Round 7 matches will see the Demons with the bye. The London Swans and Wimbledon Hawks will clash in the match that will likely determine the fourth place come finals time as well as the wooden spoon. In what promises to be a huge match, the West London Wildcats will host the North London Lions in another finals defining clash.

Final Scores:
Men’s Premiership – Wandsworth Demons 20 17 137 d Wimbledon Hawks 2 4 16
Women’s Premiership – Wandsworth Demons 12 14 86 d Wimbledon Hawks 0 1 1
Social – Wandsworth Demons 18 12 120 d Wimbledon Hawks 3 3 21
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Demons Too Good For Hawks – AFL London | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 27

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

5 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 