Demons Too Good For Hawks – AFL London Wednesday, June 27 2018 @ 06:36 am ACST Contributed by:

It has been a big day out for the Wandsworth Demons last weekend. With only three matches scheduled for the completion of Round 4 (commenced late May/early June), the Demons came away as winners in each. It was also a tough day at the office for the Wimbledon Hawks, with their teams going down to the rampant Demons by big margins in each grade.



The Men’s Premiership match saw the Wandsworth Demons far too good for the Wimbledon Hawks. The Demons showed their intensity from the outset and extended the lead at each break before cruising to a percentage boosting 121-point win. As the finals get closer, percentage could well be a factor in deciding final placings.



In the Women’s Premiership match, the Demons were just as ruthless against the Hawks, recording a powerful 85-point victory. The Demon’s Social team, the South Park Demons, managed to gallop away to a 99-point victory.



To put the icing on the Demon cake, the results have seen their teams go to the top of the ladder in both Men’s and Women’s Premiership divisions, whilst the South Park Demons sit second on percentage behind the Ealing Emus. With the Clapham Demons sitting on top of the ladder in both the Men’s and Women’s Conference divisions, it is a near Demon domination of the league.



However, finals time brings very different pressures, so the club’s job is far from done.



Next weekend’s Round 7 matches will see the Demons with the bye. The London Swans and Wimbledon Hawks will clash in the match that will likely determine the fourth place come finals time as well as the wooden spoon. In what promises to be a huge match, the West London Wildcats will host the North London Lions in another finals defining clash.



Final Scores:

Men’s Premiership – Wandsworth Demons 20 17 137 d Wimbledon Hawks 2 4 16

Women’s Premiership – Wandsworth Demons 12 14 86 d Wimbledon Hawks 0 1 1

Social – Wandsworth Demons 18 12 120 d Wimbledon Hawks 3 3 21

