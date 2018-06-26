Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 17-Jun


Friday 15-Jun


Thursday 14-Jun


Wednesday 13-Jun


Tuesday 12-Jun


Monday 11-Jun


Sunday 10-Jun


Saturday 09-Jun


Friday 08-Jun


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, June 26 2018 @ 03:46 am ACST

A Week Is A Long Time In Footy – AFLG

Monday, June 25 2018 @ 09:23 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Europe
Last week the Württemberg Giant were celebrating a win against the Frankfurt Redbacks. On the weekend, they were brought back to earth by a rampant Munich Kangaroos team, going down by 124 points. The result wasn’t a surprise to either team, but the margin was bigger than the Giants would have hoped. However, with jostling for top four positions intensifying ahead of the finals, top teams are very aware of how important percentage will become.

Most teams have only two more matches left, and the top three teams – the Kangaroos, Hamburg Dockers and Berlin Crocs – will be locked in a tight battle. Teams in their way are sure to feel the heat as the top three start to flex their muscle. Certainly, that is what happened to the Giants.

Similarly, the Rheinland Lions – also last start winners against the Dresden Wolves – were stopped in their tracks by a Hamburg Dockers outfit that was both on the rebound from their narrow last start loss to the Berlins Crocs and also intent on ensuring their percentage stays healthy enough to stay ahead of their competitors.

To drive the point home further, the remaining match for Round 7 will see the Berlin Crocs host he Dresden Wolves and you can bet the Crocs will be after every possibly advantage the game can bring.

Currently, the Dockers and Kangaroos are locked on seven wins apiece. Should the Crocs win on the weekend, as widely expected, they will be a game off the pace. Their own percentage is a very healthy 197%, but the Kangaroos is 262% and the Dockers a whopping 429%. The Crocs have plenty of ground to make up if they want to challenge for a flag from a top two position.

It is this competitiveness at the top end of the ladder hat will send shivers down the spine of anyone drawn to play the top three.

After this weekend’s match in Berlin, the league has a mini break with hostilities resuming for Round 8 in late July. That round will see a blockbuster with the Crocs hosting the Dockers in Berlin, the Rheinland Lions hosting Dresden Wolves in Cologne and the Munich Kangaroos hosting the Frankfurt Redbacks.

It is clear that places in the top four are still on the line, including the battle for fourth place between the Lions and Redbacks. There is much to be excited about in Germany over the next few weeks for Australian Football fans.

Final Scores:
Munich Kangaroos 27 12 174 d Württemberg Giants 8 2 50
Hamburg Dockers 21 18 144 d Rheinland Lions 2 4 16
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

A Week Is A Long Time In Footy – AFLG | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Jonhnnie john234
Guest Users: 29

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 