Big Finish On Cards In Denmark Friday, June 22 2018 @ 09:41 pm ACST Contributed by:

The DAFL season has crossed into the second half and the run home to the finals. With Round 10 being completed last weekend, each of the six teams still has either four or five games to go before finals. However, in what promises to be a sensational run to the finals, only one team is unlikely to reach the finals. All others are not only finals chances, but depending on their finish from here, they are all a chance for the minor premiership.



Last weekend’s matches saw the Aalborg Kangaroos take a forfeit victory over the Copenhagen Barracudas. The pace setting Farum Cats had a big win over the Port Malmö Maulers by 78 points to secure top spot for the time being.



Where things get interesting is the top five teams – they are now separated on points by just one game. The Cats sit on top with 16 points, whilst the Copenhagen Barracudas and Giants, Aalborg Kangaroos and Port Malmö Maulers are locked on 12 points apiece with varying percentages. In context, the first placed Cats are just a game and 19 percent ahead of the fifth placed Maulers. The Lions sit two games behind the Maulers, which is a bridge too far to get to the finals.



It almost guarantees one of the best finishes to a Danish season for years where every match counts for something and every four points earned could be the difference between finals or also-rans.



A case in point is this weekend’s only match with the Farum Cats meeting the Copenhagen Barracudas. A win for the Cats will give them some breathing space on top of the ladder. A loss for the Barracudas could potentially see their spot in the top four at risk. However, if they defeat the Cats they could in fact supplant them on top of the ladder – for a short while.



A look through the remaining draw will show that each match from here until finals time will have ramifications on the ultimate makeup of the final four as finals time gets closer. (see the draw at:



Finals commence on 15th September with the grand-final to be played at a venue to be decided on 22nd September.



Final Scores Round 10:

Aalborg Kangaroos 120 d Copenhagen Barracudas 0 (Forfeit)

Farum Cats 17 19 121 d Port Malmö Maulers 7 1 43



