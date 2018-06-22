Wildcats And Demons Make Their Moves Thursday, June 21 2018 @ 09:28 pm ACST Contributed by: Views: 152

A costly loss for the North London Lions has allowed both the Wandsworth Demons and the West London Wildcats to surge away from them in first and second place respectively on the AFL London ladder. Going into the round, the Lions were right in the mix and were more than a match for the two higher-fancied teams. However, their 32-point defeat at the hands of the Demons has changed the balance of power.



With the Demons winning against the Lions and the Wildcats hammering the Wimbledon Hawks, both teams have a slight buffer with the competition well into the second half of the season. The Lions are not out of contention for a top two finish, but their job has become a little harder.



The Wildcats continued a tough season for the Hawks, downing the latter by 144 points and racking up a huge percentage boost which looks like a very useful commodity with a tight three-team struggle near the top. The loss compounds the Hawks’ woes and keeps them anchored to the bottom of the table.



The highpoint of the round, however, was the work done behind the scenes, and on the day, by volunteers raising funds for the Breast Cancer Network Australia. The day netted a wonderful £800 ($1400 AUD) for the cause and was a great credit to the clubs, their partners, supporters and sponsors who worked together to make the day happen.



Next weekend sees part two of the Round 4 fixture to be completed with the Wimbledon Hawks hosting the Wandsworth Demons. The following weekend will then see the Round 7 action as Wildcats host the Lions in a huge match for both teams. The Wimbledon Hawks will host the London Swans in their last real chance to avoid the wooden spoon.



Final Scores:

Wandsworth Demons 12 8 80 d North London Lions 6 12 48

West London Wildcats 22 20 152 d Wimbledon Hawks 1 2 8



Women’s Premiership:

Wandsworth Demons 4 5 29 d North London Lions 2 2 14

West London Wildcats 6 3 39 d Wimbledon Hawks 2 3 15





