DC Aguilas Inaugural AFL Colombia Champions Tuesday, June 19 2018 @ 06:46 pm ACST Contributed by:

The history books will forever show that the DC Aguilas became the first ever AFL Colombia champions after their 15-point victory over the Bogota Bullants. A year ago, this competition did not exist, yet now it boasts a champion team after a hugely successful first season.



Paddy Smallwood, president of AFL Colombia, provided his view of the biggest match yet to be played in Bogota. “The best game of the season was saved for the grand final - the Aguilas going in favourites but the Bullants regaining their captain and some quality players made for a thrilling and hard fought affair.”



“The Aguilas jumped out of the gate in the first quarter, dominating possession in their forward half. However, they were not able to convert it on the scorecard with some strong Bullants defending and inaccuracy restricting the Aguilas to two goals. The Bullants rallied with 2 quick goals late in the quarter before the Aguilas steadied and kicked a late goal just before the siren to take a 7 point lead into the quarter time break.”

“The second quarter opened up, again with the Aguilas dominating much possession in their forward line with the first 2 goals. However, the Bullants defence was dour but dangerous on the counter attack, hurting the Aguilas with two quick rebound goals. Ultimately, the Aguilas just took the honours to extend their lead to 13 points at half time.”



“The third quarter stepped well and truly up to grand final level, marked by big hits and strong tackles. Simon Trieber started to push his influence on the game with a couple of goals for the Bullants, while Sam Millers influence was more restricted after his first half 4 goals. The Bullants brought the pressure challenge right up to the Aguilas in what was the most physical and tense quarter of football seen in Colombia this season. The Aguilas dug in to fight off the push, however the Bullants won the quarter to cut the lead to 8 points at the last change.”



“The final quarter and the game was there for the taking. The Aguilas again kicked the first two goals to give themselves some breathing space. However, the Bullants were not done with yet, striking back with two of their own to bring it back under ten points. The quarter then turned into an arm wrestle with tired legs showing. The young 16-year-old gun, Dom Solano, stepped up with his fitness and ability, driving the Aguilas out of defence repeatedly. The Bullants’ Colombian superstar, Oscar Marin, took some huge contested marks for the Bullants up forward.”



“The Aguilas captain broke the deadlock late in the quarter to extend the lead back to 2 goals with a goal on the run, before Sam Miller kicked his 6th and 35th for the season to effectively seal the contest. The Bullants got a late consolation goal but the contest was effectively over. The Aguilas coming out 15 point victors. Sam Miller was awarded Best on Ground for his six goals, and Oscar Marin was awarded the Rising Star Award for outstanding Colombian performances.



It was a fantastic showpiece event for footy in Colombia with great spectator support shown on a cold and at times wet Bogota day with the closest and arguably best game of the year on show. Overall, it was a fantastic first season in Colombia with huge participation from a huge range people. The Aguilas, made up of five different nationalities, lifted the first Cundinamarca Cup with pride. I am sure the second season will be just as hotly contested.”



“The second season will start in late July before we play Chile in August. We are in talks with a number of American teams to increase our international competition this year and going into next.”



Final Scores:



DC Aguilas 15 12 102 d Bogota Bullants 13 9 87



Best, Aguilas ; Sam Miller, Paddy Smallwood, Dom Solano, Johan Poveda, Sergio Torres.

Best, Bullants; Oscar Marin, Simon Trieber, Nick Walker, Yessid Gonzales.



Goals Aguilas- Sam Miller 6, Darren Crockett 4, Johan Poveda 2, Dom Solano 2, Paddy Smallwood 1.

Goals Bullants- Simon Treiber 5, Nick Walker 2, Tristan Quigley 2, Oscar Marin 2, Andy Farrington 1, Amir Nissen 1





The history books will forever show that the DC Aguilas became the first ever AFL Colombia champions after their 15-point victory over the Bogota Bullants. A year ago, this competition did not exist, yet now it boasts a champion team after a hugely successful first season.Paddy Smallwood, president of AFL Colombia, provided his view of the biggest match yet to be played in Bogota. “The best game of the season was saved for the grand final - the Aguilas going in favourites but the Bullants regaining their captain and some quality players made for a thrilling and hard fought affair.”“The Aguilas jumped out of the gate in the first quarter, dominating possession in their forward half. However, they were not able to convert it on the scorecard with some strong Bullants defending and inaccuracy restricting the Aguilas to two goals. The Bullants rallied with 2 quick goals late in the quarter before the Aguilas steadied and kicked a late goal just before the siren to take a 7 point lead into the quarter time break.”“The second quarter opened up, again with the Aguilas dominating much possession in their forward line with the first 2 goals. However, the Bullants defence was dour but dangerous on the counter attack, hurting the Aguilas with two quick rebound goals. Ultimately, the Aguilas just took the honours to extend their lead to 13 points at half time.”“The third quarter stepped well and truly up to grand final level, marked by big hits and strong tackles. Simon Trieber started to push his influence on the game with a couple of goals for the Bullants, while Sam Millers influence was more restricted after his first half 4 goals. The Bullants brought the pressure challenge right up to the Aguilas in what was the most physical and tense quarter of football seen in Colombia this season. The Aguilas dug in to fight off the push, however the Bullants won the quarter to cut the lead to 8 points at the last change.”“The final quarter and the game was there for the taking. The Aguilas again kicked the first two goals to give themselves some breathing space. However, the Bullants were not done with yet, striking back with two of their own to bring it back under ten points. The quarter then turned into an arm wrestle with tired legs showing. The young 16-year-old gun, Dom Solano, stepped up with his fitness and ability, driving the Aguilas out of defence repeatedly. The Bullants’ Colombian superstar, Oscar Marin, took some huge contested marks for the Bullants up forward.”“The Aguilas captain broke the deadlock late in the quarter to extend the lead back to 2 goals with a goal on the run, before Sam Miller kicked his 6th and 35th for the season to effectively seal the contest. The Bullants got a late consolation goal but the contest was effectively over. The Aguilas coming out 15 point victors. Sam Miller was awarded Best on Ground for his six goals, and Oscar Marin was awarded the Rising Star Award for outstanding Colombian performances.It was a fantastic showpiece event for footy in Colombia with great spectator support shown on a cold and at times wet Bogota day with the closest and arguably best game of the year on show. Overall, it was a fantastic first season in Colombia with huge participation from a huge range people. The Aguilas, made up of five different nationalities, lifted the first Cundinamarca Cup with pride. I am sure the second season will be just as hotly contested.”“The second season will start in late July before we play Chile in August. We are in talks with a number of American teams to increase our international competition this year and going into next.”Final Scores:DC Aguilas 15 12 102 d Bogota Bullants 13 9 87Best, Aguilas ; Sam Miller, Paddy Smallwood, Dom Solano, Johan Poveda, Sergio Torres.Best, Bullants; Oscar Marin, Simon Trieber, Nick Walker, Yessid Gonzales.Goals Aguilas- Sam Miller 6, Darren Crockett 4, Johan Poveda 2, Dom Solano 2, Paddy Smallwood 1.Goals Bullants- Simon Treiber 5, Nick Walker 2, Tristan Quigley 2, Oscar Marin 2, Andy Farrington 1, Amir Nissen 1 Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from South America Story Options Printable Story Format