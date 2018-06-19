Mozzies Power Up For Another Flag Tilt Monday, June 18 2018 @ 02:59 pm ACST Contributed by:

The Manchester Mozzies’ relentless surge towards another AFLCNE premiership took further power surge on the weekend when the reigning champions crushed the Merseyside Saints in Wolverhampton. Whilst premierships are never won mid-season, they are certainly prepared for and aimed for across the season. The Mozzies 30-goal win proved that they have the drive to push as hard as they can and the talent to go with that desire.



The loss continued a tough season for the Merseyside Saints. Realistically, it was always going to be a tough ask for them in 2018. With teams like the Sheffield Thunder and Tyne Tees Tigers missing, it left next to no highly possible victories. Again, the club is in a new learning phase and the latest effort against the Mozzies has to be seen as a practical learning session rather than some sort of setback.



The dominance of the Mozzies gives them huge benefits in experimenting and trialling ideas for later, resting players where necessary, planning tactics to meet particular situations and generally getting on to of all the little things that make a premiership.



In the other game, the Wolverhampton Wolverines made the most of home ground advantages to comprehensively defeat the Huddersfield Rams. The final margin of 102 points proved that the Wolverines do possess some heavy firepower, which will be vital come finals time if they are to breach the defences of either the Scorpions or Mozzies – or both.



Next weekend will see the top of the table clash between the Manchester Mozzies and the Nottingham Scorpions hosted by the Merseyside Saints. It is sure to be a huge match and a direct pointer to clear favouritism for the 2018 flag. The host team, Saints, have their best shot at victory with a home match against the Huddersfield Rams. A win will see them back with a shot of avoiding the dreaded wooden spoon – or better.



Final Scores:

Wolverhampton Wolverines 22 26 158 d Huddersfield Rams 8 8 56

Manchester Mozzies 38 15 243 d Merseyside Saints 8 13 61





