Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, June 19 2018 @ 02:41 am ACST

Roos Reach Out To Finals

Monday, June 18 2018 @ 09:41 am ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 421

Europe
The Kingdom Kangaroos moved another step closer to a finals berth on the weekend when they downed the Greater Glasgow Giants by two goals in wet conditions at home in Kirkcaldy. The win puts them in prime position to hold on to third place come finals time and wait for the vagaries of finals football to determine their future.

The defeat for the Giants puts them in an unwanted but nonetheless unique position. They remain winless at the base of the ladder with only a mathematical chance of finals action. Worse, they are perilously close to dropping from premiers to wooden spoon in the space of a single season. They will be desperate for that to not occur, but the reality is there and it isn’t totally in their hands to avert that outcome.
In the other match of the round, the powerhouse Glasgow Sharks gave the Tyne Tees Tigers their own welcome to the SARFL, recording a 110-point win over a Tigers team that is still acclimatising to a new league in a new country. Time will be kinder to the Tigers as they gain experience and a stronger footing, but coming up against a dangerous and heavy scoring team like the Sharks is part of that journey.

The win sees the Sharks remain into top spot whilst the Tigers still sit in fourth position and, mathematically at least, still in a fight for the finals.

Next weekend’s match will see the West Lothian Eagles back into the fray as they tackle the rampant Edinburgh Bloods. The match represents a huge challenge for the fledgling Eagles in their developmental season. Again, the result will not influence the ladder in any way, but it does allow the Eagle learning curve to accelerate, being exposed to one of the best teams in the league.

Final Scores:
Kingdom Kangaroos 10 9 69 d Greater Glasgow Giants 8 9 57
Glasgow Sharks 22 17 149 d Tyne Tees Tigers 5 9 39
