Three Into Two Just Will Not Go – AFL London Wednesday, June 13 2018 @ 05:13 pm ACST Contributed by:

After five rounds of the AFL London season, the Men’s Premiership Division has a logjam for top two places come finals time. The North London Lions are keeping pace with the Wandsworth Demons and West London Wildcats in the battle for top spot. It is a battle that will intensify over the second half of the season as teams set themselves up for the best chance of a premiership.



Weekend results saw the Lions thump the Hawks by 108 points, whilst the Demons were equally brutal against the Swans with a 100-point demolition. The West London Wildcats watched on, aware that they have two quality opponents to deal with. Next weekend they get their turn to consolidate further when they take on the Wimbledon Hawks.



In the match of the round next weekend, the North London Lions will host the Wandsworth Demons. The winner will take a huge points and psychological advantage into the next phase of the season.

Come the day of the grand final, only two of the Lions, Demons and Wildcats will be there, but on current form all three deserve to be there – but maths and rules will not allow that. Instead, there will be a race to the finish line featuring a war of attrition, with the first team to link missing out.



The weekend’s round also saw the Wandsworth Demons host their “Big Freeze On The C” event to raise funds for Moor Neurone Disease. Organisers were delighted with the support and the funds raised, with the event being described as a “roaring success”.



Final Scores



Men’s Premiership:

North London Lions 19 18 132 d Wimbledon Hawks 3 6 24

Wandsworth Demons 17 13 15 d London Swans 2 3 15



Women’s Premiership:

West London Wildcats 6 5 41 d South East London Giants 2 3 15

North London Lions 4 10 34 d Wimbledon Hawks 1 7 13







