Welcome to World Footy News
Monday, June 11 2018 @ 05:29 am ACST

Sharks And Bloods Flex Muscle

Sunday, June 10 2018 @ 02:18 pm ACST

Europe
Finals time is still some distance away, but both the Glasgow Sharks and Edinburgh Bloods made statements this weekend that they plan to be there come grand final day and that they are a cut above the rest. Big wins for each team this round have also seen them break free of the pack with a big three game win/loss break that will be difficult for other contenders to close.

The Kingdom Kangaroos were desperate for a big performance in front of their home crowd at Beveridge Park. A win would have kept them deep in the battle for a top two place, and with scores almost locked at three-quarter time the Roos were on the way to an upset. However, the Bloods turned on the power in the final quarter to run away with a commanding 41-point win.


Last year’s premiers, the Greater Glasgow Giants, were keen to turn their winless season around in the Glasgow derby against the Sharks. But it didn’t take long for the dream to be shattered as the Sharks dominated from the start, and kept widening the gap the longer the game went. In the end, it was a huge win for the Glasgow Sharks as they galloped to a 187-point crushing of the Giants.

It was a big weekend for both the Sharks and Bloods, but they weren’t the only teams delighted with the weekend results. The Tyne Tees Tigers need to finish the season ahead of both the Roos and Giants to play finals in the inaugural SARFL season. Whilst it is still a long shot, they would be cheered to see the weekend results keeping them in the race.

The next round will see the Roos and Giants met to see which team can resurrect their season in anther home game for the Roos. The Tyne Tees Tigers will meet the red-hot Glasgow Sharks in Glasgow in a massive challenge for the Tigers.

Final Scores:
Edinburgh Bloods 16 21 117 d Kingdom Kangaroos 11 10 76
Glasgow Sharks 35 15 225 d Greater Glasgow Giants 5 8 38


