Friday, June 08 2018 @ 04:36 pm ACST

The Osaka Dingoes to host the IMPACT Invitational Cup in July

Friday, June 08 2018 @ 01:50 pm ACST

The Osaka Dingoes have proudly announced that they are hosting the IMPACT Invitational Cup on Saturday, 7 July 2018. The Cup is the first event that Osaka have invited overseas clubs to compete.

It will be held at the Canadian Academy in the Rokko Island, Kobe from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.

The Indonesian Volcanoes and the Singapore Wombats are coming to Japan for the big footy tournament.

After the international competition, they will be hosting a Sportsman's Night at proud sponsor, The Blarney Stone Shinsaibashi in Osaka between 7 pm and 10 pm. The post match event will be a big opportunity to see former AFL footballers including Rick Olarenshaw (former Essendon Premiership Player) and Chad Fletcher (former West Coast Eagles Premiership Player).

Cooper Pale Ale and VB will be available at the pub as well as great food including Aussie burgers.

Big thanks goes towards major sponsor, IMPACT Steel Fabrication & Maintenance, proud sponsor, The Blarney Stone Shinsaibashi and proud partner, the Canadian Academy.

Spectators are advised to purchase food and drinks in advance as there is no shop situated around the venue. Also no alcoholic beverages should be brought to the venue as it is a school premises.

For further details, please contact the Osaka Dingoes at osakadingoes@hotmail.com.

