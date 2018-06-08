London To Host The European Championships In 2019

Riley Brettell from AFL Europe reports on their website www.afleurope.org of the announcement that London will be the host of the 2019 European Championships.

AFL Europe is thrilled to now be able to confirm the details for 2019’s premier international 18-a-side tournament, to be held in London from the 9th-12th October.

The three-day event will bring together international sides from around Europe for the continents feature triennial football showpiece, to be hosted by Great Britain in conjunction with the Wimbledon Hawks Football Club and AFL Europe.

Great Britain Head Coach, Dean Thomas, says that the 2019 Championships shape to be the most keenly contested and anticipated footy event in Europe to date.

“London is the hub of footy in Europe and a fantastic city to be entertained in, and the European Championships are a must do event for any nation that harbours ambitions of playing in and doing well at the International Cup in 2020,” Thomas said.

“It is the benchmark competition for European nations outside of the International Cup, and with this advanced notice, we would hope and look forward to engaging with all eligible nations so that the best attendance is achieved,”

Games will be hosted across two venues at Wimbledon Park, including the affectionately named home of the Hawks, ‘The Nest,’ with Thomas saying that all parties will be seeking to “provide a venue, setting and atmosphere that befits a competition such as the European Championships.”

“The playing surface at Wimbledon is the best footy surface in the UK, with the size of the grounds creating open spaces that allows fast moving, end to end footy that is enjoyable to watch,” he said.

“I think all attending can expect a raucous atmosphere off field with plenty of on-field entertainment to match.”

This announcement comes after last week’s confirmation that 2019’s showcase International 9-a-side event, the annual Euro Cup tournament, will be held in Norrtalje in Sweden.

AFL Europe General Manager, Ryan Davey, said that it was “a great thrill to be able to confirm these dates and locations so early to give all of the national teams the best possible chance of attending both events in the one calendar year.”

“As most know, hosting these events takes considerable time and effort and I applaud those who put their hand up to take on this responsibility. AFL Europe is confident both organising committees will do an exceptional job hosting these events,” Davey said.

“I would like to thank AFL Sweden and Team GB for their commitment to the growth of the game in Europe and indeed the events that they will now host. We are very excited to work alongside them to make these events a great success.”

To view the original story, go to: http://www.afleurope.org/european-championships-2019-announcement/